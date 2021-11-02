U.S. markets closed

Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE: CHCT) (the "Company") today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The Company reported net income for the third quarter of approximately $5.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share. Funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") for the three months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $0.55 and $0.59, respectively, per diluted common share.

Highlights include:

  • During the third quarter of 2021, the Company issued, through its at-the-market offering program ("ATM Program"), 139,216 shares of common stock at an average gross sales price of $48.63 per share and received net proceeds of approximately $6.6 million at an approximate 3.63% current equity yield.

  • During the third quarter of 2021, the Company acquired two real estate properties for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $9.3 million. Upon acquisition, the properties were 100% leased in the aggregate with lease expirations through 2026.

  • Subsequent to September 30, 2021, the Company acquired one property for a purchase price of approximately $3.5 million. The property was approximately 83.4% leased with lease expirations through 2030.

  • The Company has three properties under definitive purchase agreements for an expected aggregate purchase price of approximately $12.2 million. The Company expects to close on these properties during the fourth quarter of 2021; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close. The Company expects to fund these acquisitions with cash on hand, proceeds from the Company's ATM Program, or proceeds from the Company's Revolving Credit Facility.

  • The Company also has four properties under definitive purchase agreements, to be acquired after completion and occupancy, for an aggregate expected purchase price of approximately $94.0 million. The Company's expected returns on these investments are approximately 10.25%. The Company anticipates closing on these properties from the first quarter of 2022 through the second quarter of 2023; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close.

  • On October 28, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.4350 per share. The dividend is payable on November 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

About Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had investments of approximately $824.4 million in 151 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a financing lease and one property classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 33 states, totaling approximately 3.3 million square feet in the aggregate.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.chct.reit. Please contact the Company at 615-771-3052 to request a printed copy of this information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other similar words or expressions, including the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Because forward-looking statements relate to future events, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Thus, the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of the Company's common stock, changes in the Company's business strategy, availability, terms and deployment of capital, the Company's ability to refinance existing indebtedness at or prior to maturity on favorable terms, or at all, changes in the real estate industry in general, interest rates or the general economy, adverse developments related to the healthcare industry, the degree and nature of the Company's competition, the ability to consummate acquisitions under contract, effects on global and national markets as well as businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)




September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020





ASSETS




Real estate properties:




Land and land improvements

$

95,514



$

83,714


Buildings, improvements, and lease intangibles

724,465



651,398


Personal property

222



247


Total real estate properties

820,201



735,359


Less accumulated depreciation

(125,243)



(102,899)


Total real estate properties, net

694,958



632,460


Cash and cash equivalents

1,641



2,483


Restricted cash

456



409


Other assets, net

50,537



33,050


Total assets

$

747,592



$

668,402






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Liabilities




Debt, net

$

257,560



$

212,374


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,910



5,743


Other liabilities, net

21,451



20,369


Total liabilities

285,921



238,486






Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and
outstanding




Common stock, $0.01 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 24,982,287 and
23,888,090 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020,
respectively

250



239


Additional paid-in capital

593,717



550,391


Cumulative net income

53,010



36,631


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,269)



(11,846)


Cumulative dividends

(177,037)



(145,499)


Total stockholders' equity

461,671



429,916


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

747,592



$

668,402



The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally
accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020

REVENUES








Rental income

$

22,447



$

18,939



$

65,233



$

54,197


Other operating interest

807



405



2,104



1,363



23,254



19,344



67,337



55,560










EXPENSES








Property operating

4,051



3,563



11,623



10,129


General and administrative

3,206



2,191



8,958



6,282


Depreciation and amortization

7,812



6,295



22,576



18,473



15,069



12,049



43,157



34,884










INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND OTHER ITEMS

8,185



7,295



24,180



20,676


Loss on sale of real estate







(313)


Interest expense

(2,788)



(2,064)



(7,753)



(6,496)


Deferred income tax expense

(45)



(20)



(104)



(40)


Interest and other income, net

2





56



10


NET INCOME

$

5,354



$

5,211



$

16,379



$

13,837










NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:








Net income per common share – Basic

$

0.20



$

0.22



$

0.63



$

0.59


Net income per common share – Diluted

$

0.20



$

0.22



$

0.63



$

0.59


WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING-BASIC

23,472



21,866



23,161



21,290


WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING-DILUTED

23,472



21,866



23,161



21,290



The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles
generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF FFO and AFFO (1)

(Unaudited; Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020

Net income

$

5,354



$

5,211


Real estate depreciation and amortization

7,871



6,387


FFO

$

13,225



$

11,598


Straight-line rent

(895)



(914)


Stock-based compensation

2,004



1,284


AFFO

$

14,334



$

11,968


FFO per Common Share-Diluted

$

0.55



$

0.52


AFFO per Common Share-Diluted

$

0.59



$

0.53


Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding-Diluted (2)

24,220



22,468





(1)


Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors deem presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For that reason, the Company considers funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") to be appropriate measures of operating performance of an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"). In particular, the Company believes that AFFO is useful because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to compare the Company's operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items and other events.

The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") definition of FFO. FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT's operating performance equal to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate properties, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. NAREIT also provides REITs with an option to exclude gains, losses and impairments of assets that are incidental to the main business of the REIT from the calculation of FFO.

In addition to FFO, the Company presents AFFO and AFFO per share. The Company defines AFFO as FFO, excluding certain expenses related to closing costs of properties acquired accounted for as business combinations and mortgages funded, excluding straight-line rent and the amortization of stock-based compensation, and including or excluding other non-cash items from time to time. AFFO presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition.

FFO and AFFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of the Company's financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are they necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs. The Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the consolidated historical operating results of the Company, FFO and AFFO should be examined in conjunction with net income as presented elsewhere herein.




(2)


Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for FFO and AFFO are calculated based on the treasury method, rather than the 2-class method used to calculate earnings per share.

CONTACT: David H. Dupuy, 615-771-3052

