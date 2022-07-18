U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Dividend

·1 min read
  • CMHF

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCPK: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on August 5, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 29, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial)
(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank (the "Bank"). Middletown Valley Bank provides personal and business banking services, as well as mortgage lending services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Millennium Financial Services, Inc. (Mlend). Originating in Middletown, Maryland in 1908, today the Bank operates offices in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Washington, Garrett and Anne Arundel, and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.communityheritageinc.com or www.mvbbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. 
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer 
301-371-3055
bjgoetz@mvbbank.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-announces-second-quarter-2022-dividend-301588381.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

