Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter of 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company earned net income of $1.609 million or $0.71 per share, an increase of 2.7% or $42 thousand compared to net income of $1.567 million or $0.70 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased by $1.099 million from $510 thousand and earnings per share increased $0.48 per share from $0.23 per share in the first quarter of 2020 to $0.71 per share in the first quarter of 2021.
Net income of $1.609 million for the first quarter of 2021 was the highest recorded quarterly income in the history of the Company. Strong residential mortgage activity, lower cost of funds, controlled operating expenses and fee income associated with the Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") loan program were the main contributors to the record quarterly earnings performance. In addition to the strong earnings performance, the Company also bolstered the loan loss reserve position by adding a $1.35 million provision during the first quarter to raise the reserve ratio to a level of 1.69% of total loans (Bank level excluding PPP loans). While overall credit quality remains strong at the Bank, with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.27% as of March 31, 2021, the Company recognizes the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the economy and our customer base, especially our commercial business customers. The Company continues to evaluate the entire loan portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis to identify any potential issues related to supply chain, market disruption, material shortages, etc., that could have short-term or long-term impacts on customer cashflows and continued operations. To date, the Company has completed a thorough review of the portfolio and has identified a specific loan customer that has been severely impacted by the pandemic. The Company continues to meet regularly with this customer to evaluate current conditions and map out long-term solutions for the customer and the Bank. The Company has taken action to strengthen the reserve position with respect to this customers loan over the past two quarters and the amount of such current provision is adequate to absorb the majority of any loss that may result from this COVID-19-related credit issue.
The Company remains deeply committed to the communities we serve. Mlend and MVB continue to support the local economy through residential mortgage loans to local homeowners and nearly $100 million via the Paycheck Protection Plan, ("PPP" and "PPP2") to local small business owners. We also look forward to serving the community in new markets, with the planned opening of a new branch location in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, scheduled for late May 2021. While the country and the world make progress to move beyond the pandemic, we continue to place the physical and financial health and safety of our customers and employees as our highest priority and strive to provide customers with "Absolutely Exceptional Experiences".
Quarterly Highlights – 1Q21 vs 4Q21
Net book value per share increased to $23.64 per share in the first quarter, up $0.12 per share, or .51% compared to $23.52 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Tangible book value per share in the first quarter increased by $0.12 or .53% to $22.90 per share compared to $22.78 at December 31, 2020.
Cash balances increased on a linked quarter basis by 33.7% or $14.6 million. In the first quarter of 2021 the PPP loan payoffs due to SBA forgiveness totaled $26 million. This along with $34.9 million in deposit growth and the sale of $7 million in investment securities added to the cash increase. The bank deployed a portion of the funds to fund core loan growth for the period. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 48% of total funding at the bank level as of March 31, 2021.
Net loans grew on a linked quarter basis by $25.4 million as of March 31, 2021. At the end of the first quarter the bank had a total of $56.7 million in PPP loans on the balance sheet, a net increase from new PPP-2 loans totaling $32.5 million and PPP loan SBA forgiveness totaling $26.0 million. Gross core loan growth totaled $20.2 million for the first quarter. The majority of the core growth for the first quarter was from $19.5 million in commercial real estate and C&I loans.
Overall deposits grew $34.9 million, or 5.5% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The deposit growth for the first quarter was mainly due to non-interest-bearing demand deposit growth of $31.6 million, money market deposit growth of $4.0 million and the retirement of $8.6 million in brokered deposits.
The Banks normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees, FRB Cash and Brokered deposits) decreased 9 basis points to 3.57% in the first quarter of 2021 from 3.66% in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease is due to the continued market pressure on rates.
The loan loss reserve to total loans ratio (excluding PPP loans) increased to 1.69% at March 31, 2021, up from 1.47% as of December 31, 2020. While credit quality metrics remained strong during the first quarter of 2021, the Company continued to increase the reserve position to absorb the majority of any loss that may be incurred due to a commercial loan that has adverse COVID-19-related credit issues.
Quarterly Highlights – 1Q21 vs 1Q20
Net book value per share of $23.64 represents a $1.76 or 8% increase over March 31, 2020 book value of $21.88 per share. Tangible book value per share of $22.90 at March 31, 2021 increased by $1.77 or 8.4% from $21.13 at March 31, 2020.
Year-over-year net loan growth was $131.1 million or 29.4%, which includes $56.7 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was $78.1 million or 17.3% year-over-year.
Deposits grew $114.8 million or 22.1% on a year-over-year basis compared to March 31, 2020. Excluding brokered deposits of $47.0 million as of March 31, 2020, core deposits increased $161.8 million or 34.3% year-over-year. Most of the growth was in demand deposits ($95 million) and low interest cost money market and savings deposits ($54 million).
As of March 2021 the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.32%, down from 0.95% in March of 2020. This decrease results from the rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates.
Year-to-date loan loss provision expense through March 31, 2021 totaled $1.47 million (excludes $122 thousand for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), an increase of $1.14 million compared to $323 thousand through March 31, 2020. Loan growth and economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP and COVID factor) long lasting impacts on the local economy and the Banks commercial clients account for the increased provision expense.
Non-interest income year-to-date as of March 31, 2021 grew by $1.03 million compared to March 31, 2020. The mortgage activity and secondary sales income increase of $748 thousand along with the security sale gains increase of $187 thousand account for the majority of the increase year-over-year.
Non-interest expense as of March 31, 2021 increased by $73 thousand compared to March 31, 2020. The increase is directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (15.2% year-over-year) as staffing has increased, and increased FDIC insurance premiums as deposits increased (22.1% year-over-year).
Dividend
A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on April 16, 2021 for shareholders of record as of April 30, 2021 and payable on May 7, 2021.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
www.communityheritageinc.com
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
43,425
$
28,785
$
15,044
$
49,706
$
96,263
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
61,086
72,439
67,441
69,518
51,357
Equity securities, at cost
462
462
462
462
1,737
Loans
585,811
558,967
554,851
524,512
450,358
Less allowance for loan loss
8,948
7,480
6,024
5,179
4,553
Loans, net
576,864
551,486
548,828
519,333
445,805
Loans held for sale
10,717
12,626
21,670
13,525
6,765
Premises and equipment, net
6,529
6,400
6,459
6,612
6,720
Right-of-use assets
2,557
2,667
2,785
2,900
2,996
Accrued interest receivable
2,035
2,199
2,192
2,003
1,266
Deferred tax assets
3,025
2,081
1,796
978
1,028
Bank-owned life insurance
6,340
5,280
5,214
5,027
5,000
Goodwill
1,657
1,657
1,657
1,657
1,657
Intangible assets
7
9
11
13
15
Other Assets
1,750
2,090
1,960
1,740
1,280
Total Assets
$
716,452
$
688,181
$
675,519
$
673,475
$
621,890
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilties
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
228,946
$
197,297
$
187,972
$
181,155
$
134,343
Interest-bearing
405,499
402,262
399,955
413,743
385,259
Total Deposits
634,445
599,560
587,927
594,897
519,601
Federal home loan bank advances
-
-
-
-
30,000
Subordinated debt, net
14,686
14,664
14,641
14,619
14,596
Other borrowings
3,719
8,558
10,577
5,784
616
Lease liabilities
2,610
2,715
2,823
2,934
3,027
Accrued interest payble
426
215
445
235
504
Other liabilities
7,349
9,509
7,532
4,507
4,296
Total Liabilities
663,236
635,221
623,946
622,976
572,641
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
23
23
23
23
23
Surplus
28,523
28,523
28,523
28,523
28,523
Retained earnings
25,152
23,633
22,156
21,045
20,286
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(482)
782
870
908
417
Total Stockholders' Equity
53,216
52,960
51,572
50,499
49,249
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
716,452
$
688,181
$
675,519
$
673,475
$
621,890
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 30,
2021
2020
2020
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$
6,506,470
$
6,311,740
$
5,313,898
Securities
303,676
307,082
211,501
Fed funds sold and other
8,710
13,044
78,184
Total interest income
6,818,856
6,631,865
5,603,583
Interest Expense
Deposits
501,019
619,250
1,094,329
Borrowed funds
947
-
4,792
Subordinated debt
238,049
238,053
238,049
Other Interest Expense
71,428
63,216
14,109
Total interest expense
811,444
920,519
1,351,279
Net interest income
6,007,412
5,711,346
4,252,304
Provision for loan losses
1,465,981
1,456,879
323,137
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
4,541,431
4,254,467
3,929,167
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposits
193,829
199,634
172,023
Earnings bank owned life insurance
51,690
54,648
25,013
Gain sale of fixed assets
1,500
-
-
Gain sale of securities
196,091
575,869
9,257
Mortage loan income activity
1,460,199
2,210,046
711,512
Other non-interest income
173,176
170,711
126,743
Total non-interest income
2,076,484
3,210,907
1,044,549
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,582,179
2,928,023
2,518,557
Occupancy and equipment
677,236
681,446
692,545
Legal and professional fees
150,029
217,174
174,605
Advertising
156,125
453,077
130,031
Data processing
468,249
570,630
428,844
FDIC premiums
114,796
112,999
25,296
Loss sale of securities
17,826
-
-
Other intangible amortization
2,083
2,083
2,083
Other
218,647
227,229
341,882
Total non-interest expense
4,387,169
5,192,661
4,313,843
Income before taxes
2,230,747
2,272,713
659,873
Income tax expense
621,580
705,528
149,497
Net Income
$
1,609,167
$
1,567,185
$
510,376
Basic earnings per share
$
0.71
$
0.70
$
0.23
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data
Income Statement Review
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Interest Income
$
6,818,856
$
6,631,865
$
5,603,583
Interest Expense
811,444
920,519
1,351,279
Net interest income
6,007,412
5,711,346
4,252,304
Provsion expense
1,465,981
1,456,879
323,137
Net interest income after provision
$
4,541,431
$
4,254,467
$
3,929,167
Non-interest income
$
2,076,484
$
3,210,907
$
1,044,549
Non-interest expense
4,387,169
5,192,661
4,313,843
Yield on interest-earning assets
4.08%
4.04%
4.40%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.78%
0.86%
1.54%
Efficiency ratio
54.27%
58.20%
81.44%
Balance Sheet Review (in thousnds)
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Total assets
$
716,452
$
621,890
Loans, net of reserve
576,864
445,805
Goodwill & intangibles
1,663
1,672
Deposits
634,445
519,601
Shareholder's equity
53,216
49,249
Asset Quality Review
Non-accrual loans
$
952
$
1,107
Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing
975
693
Loans 90 days past due still accruing
-
-
Foreclosured properties
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
1,927
$
1,800
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.27%
0.29%
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.33%
0.30%
Summary of Operating Results
For theThree Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income
$
3,696,728
$
983,010
Alllowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax
1,465,981
323,137
Tax expense
621,580
149,497
Net Income
$
1,609,167
$
510,376
(dollars in thousands)
Charge-offs
$
18
$
20
(Recoveries)
(13)
(9)
Net charge-offs
$
5
$
11
Per Common Share Data
Common shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,320
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,320
Basic Earnings per share
$
0.71
$
0.23
Dividend declared
$
0.04
$
0.04
Book value per share
$
23.64
$
21.88
Tangible book value per share
$
22.90
$
21.13
Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)
Return on average assets
0.91%
0.38%
Return on average equity
11.55%
4.15%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.53%
1.01%
Allownace for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)
1.69%
1.01%
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.33%
0.30%
Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)
0.36%
0.40%
Net Charge-offs to total loans
0.00%
0.00%
Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**
9.21%
11.09%
Average equity to average assets
7.89%
9.16%
Net interest margin (bank only, normalized)*
3.57%
3.63%
Loans to deposits - (EOP)
92.33%
86.67%
*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and
FHLB Borrowing
**As of March 31, 2020 the bank adopted the community bank leverage ratio (CBLR) for capital reporting
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-reports-record-earnings-for-the-first-quarter-of-2021-301271960.html
SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.