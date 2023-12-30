Community honors George Levitsky for more than two decades at helm of public transit

Dec. 30—FAIRMONT — For the past 21 years, George Levitsky has been used to having the letters CCTM after his name in official business as the head of the Fairmont-Marion Transit Authority.

Levitsky, a Certified Community Transit Manager, now has a few more letters to consider — Dr. as he was recently presented with an honorary Doctor of Public Transportation degree.

In a recent ceremony honoring his pending January 31 retirement from the transit authority, Levitsky's cousin, Glenville State University President Mark Manchin, presented Levitsky with the degree "with all the rights, honors, privileges and responsibilities pertaining thereto" on Dec. 18 at a celebration that felt much like a family reunion.

"As I look around (the room), today, I see community and I see a community that invests in our transit authority, and supports George Levitsky because George invests in our community and supports our community," Transit Authority Board Vice President Julie Sole said. "And if you've ever been around George for any amount of time, you know that he cares for his community and especially understands the importance of our levy and its support of public transportation, as well as our parks and our library."

While he had to be in Washington for a vote, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., sent his Charleston-based outreach coordinator, Brian Aluise, to give a presentation and read a prepared statement from the senator.

"Public transportation serves as a critical lifeline for thousands of West Virginians, connecting them to people, places and possibilities. Having grown up in Marion County I know how special this region is and how committed our people are to making their communities even better. George's dedication to customer service has been the cornerstone of his career, especially during his time with the transit authority. He truly believes that every citizen is a customer and every customer should be valued. That type of mindset is necessary to truly make our neighborhoods better places to live, work and raise a family," read Aluise from the statement.

Story continues

"I know George is proud to have led the transit authority to many great milestones. His efforts have further connected city and rural areas in North Central West Virginia, bringing more visitors to our great state and creating new economic opportunities for the area. He has served as an incredible asset to the Fairmont region laying the groundwork for the success of future generations," Aluise continued.

Aluise presented Levitsky with an American flag that Manchin had requested be flown over the Capitol in honor of Levitsky's retirement. Aluise also phoned Manchin during the ceremony, which allowed the Senator to bid his cousin well on his retirement.

With Aluise's phone held up to the microphone, Manchin said Levitsky's work is an outgrowth of what their grandparents taught both of them about customer service.

"The customer is always the king, you live and die by your customer satisfaction. And George you learned that better than any of us and has done it better than any others serving the people of Marion County," Manchin told the group.

Levitsky wanted the retirement celebration to be held on Dec. 18 because that marked 21 years to the day that he began his role as general manager. In the weeks leading up to his last day of Jan. 31, he will help his successor, Jeff Mullenax and Bruce Eddy, the new deputy general manager of operations, transition fully into their new roles.

"We are just overjoyed to have Jeff as our new general manager, and Bruce as the deputy general manager of operations," Sole said. "They bring with them 55 years of experience, not only to the transit authority, but to this community and what an amazing team that they have and what an amazing path that George has set forth for them."

With Levitsky at the helm, the transit authority grew and streamlined its operations at the same time. Accomplishments include acquiring property to expand their Quincy Street headquarters and adding space for additional garages. Rehabilitating the Monroe Street Transfer Station and creating affordable housing options for transit authority employees.

Levitsky also led route service expansion that helped hundreds of workers get to their jobs at the FBI and Mylan Pharmaceuticals all the while serving underserved residents, including improving transportation options for veterans, non-emergency medical riders and individuals seeking opioid treatment services. In the past two years, the transit authority became the first such agency in West Virginia to deploy an electric vehicle.

He said the agency will continue to work with the state on the recent transportation assessment he recently led in Taylor County and other programs as well.

"We probably with with me leaving are gonna have a little bit of change up here. So it's gonna make it harder for us to direct [the assessment], but we're giving them a good start and we're giving information for the state," Levitsky said. "You know, that's what I wanted to do — show that there is a need in Taylor County and hopefully we'll be able to keep that.

"We just hope to be good stewards of the county's money, you know, with level revenue funding and we hope to continue to do good work and hope that they continue to support us," Levitsky said.

Asked what he thought of his promotion, Mullenax said he is ready to carry forward the work Levitsky has done for two decades.

"It's been sinking in. Yeah, I mean, it's, it's an honor," Mullenax said. "I'm very happy to take this position and look forward to continuing to help the citizens of Marion County with transportation."

In his career at the transit authority, Mullenax has held positions ranging from driver to dispatcher to trainer to office manager.

"I've been here 31 years and we always put our customers first," Mullenax said.

Nick Fantasia was one of about 75 guests at Levitsky's celebration, served as mayor of Fairmont and had to work closely with Levitsky on various issues during his tenure.

"If you look at the transit authority on a linear timeline from what was going on when George started to where Marion County's Transit Authority is today, it's clear that he had a vision and was successful, bringing the transit authority into the modern era," Fantasia said. "And if you if you look at the alternative fuels if you look at the adaptation to the building and the grounds, if you look at Marion County being a leader in how its transit has taken care of people for medical needs and taking care of people who have disabilities, he's been the bamboo — he's been the one that made the orchestra play."

Reach Eric Cravey at 304-367-2523.