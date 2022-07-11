U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,855.53
    -43.85 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,197.18
    -140.97 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.40
    -240.90 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.71
    -32.66 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.96
    -0.83 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.20
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0081
    -0.0102 (-1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.1080 (-3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1895
    -0.0140 (-1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3490
    +1.2690 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,429.02
    -470.60 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.35
    -2.62 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Community And Individual Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global community and individual services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Community And Individual Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291583/?utm_source=GNW


Description:
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for community and individual services? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The community and individual services market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

It places the market within the context of the wider community and individual services market; and compares it with other markets.

The report covers the following chapters
Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report
Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.
Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the community and individual services market by geography, by type, by mode and by application covered in this report.
Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the community and individual services market. This section also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.
Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.
Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the community and individual services market supply chain.
Customer Information – This section covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global community and individual services market.
Trends And Strategies – This section describes the major trends shaping the global community and individual services market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.
Impact of COVID-19 – This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the community and individual services market.
Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2016-2021) and forecast (2021-2026, 2031) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.
Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2016-2021), forecast (2021-2026, 2031) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.
Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2016-2021, 2021-2026, 2031) and analysis for different segments in the market.
Global Macro Comparison – The global community and individual services maket comparison with macro-economic factors gives the community and individual services market size, percentage of GDP, and average community and individual services market expenditure.
Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2021), historic and forecast (2021-2026, 2031) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).
Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global community and individual services market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.
Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This section gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.
Market Background – This section describes the social assistance market of which the community and individual services market is a segment. This chapter includes the social assistance market 2016-26 values, and regional analyses for the social assistance market.
Market Opportunities And Strategies – This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.
Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for community and individual services providers in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Scope
Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Community Food, Housing; Relief Services; Individual And family Services
2) By Mode: Offline; Online
3) By Application: Food Stamp Program; Disaster Relief Services; Adoption Services; Self-Help

Companies Mentioned:World Food Program; UNICEF; Sanctuary Housing; Food For Poor; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Countries: China; Australia; Bangladesh; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Japan; Malaysia; New Zealand; Philippines; South Korea; Thailand; Vietnam; Canada; Mexico; USA; Argentina; Brazil; Chile; Colombia; Peru; Austria; Belgium; Denmark; Finland; France; Germany; Ireland; Italy; Netherlands; Norway; Portugal; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; UK; Czech Republic; Poland; Romania; Russia; Ukraine; Saudi Arabia; Israel; Iran; Turkey; UAE; Egypt; Nigeria; South Africa

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; community and individual services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Reasons to Purchase
• Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50 geographies.
• Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
• Identify growth segments for investment.
• Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
• Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
• Benchmark performance against key competitors.
• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291583/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk dealt ‘a huge psychological blow’ to Twitter: Analyst

    TECHnalysis Research President and Chief Analyst Bob O'Donnell speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about Tesla CEO Elon Musk pulling out of the Twitter takeover deal and what that means for the stock.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Twitter v. Musk: Tesla CEO to fight case in court that 'does not defer to billionaires'

    Elon Musk could have a particularly hard time fighting Twitter in Delaware Chancery Court.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Summer Blackout Fears Fuel 300% Jump in Gauge of US Power-Plant Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- US power plants are poised to reap their best summertime profits in nearly two decades thanks to soaring electricity prices that are outpacing the high costs of natural gas and coal.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverOn America’s largest grid, stretching from New Je

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • Germany's gas crisis in charts: Pipeline repair, and then what?

    The flow of gas from Russia to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stopped on Monday as a planned 10-day maintenance period began. Germany, Europe's largest economy, is largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm. Already down from last year, Russian gas flows slowed even further through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month, and Berlin moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • 10 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil stocks to sell before the recession begins. If you want to skip our analysis of the outlook on the oil prices, go directly to the 5 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins. In a report issued by Citigroup earlier in July, analysts Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse […]

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • No fries till autumn at some of McDonald's Russian successor restaurants

    Excitement was on the menu when former McDonald's restaurants reopened in Russia last month under new management and branding, but the successor to the golden-arched throne has a problem: a shortage of French fries. McDonald's quit Russia after a Western backlash against Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, which included a barrage of economic sanctions, and sold all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. The new ownership, however, now faces problems securing supplies of potatoes, blaming a poor harvest in Russia and difficulty in importing potatoes due to supply chain disruptions.

  • Coal Is on Its Way Out, Despite Supreme Court EPA Ruling. Utility Stocks Look Like a Buy.

    The utilities sector isn't cheap, but its outlook is the best in decades. Investments in renewable power, transmission lines, and grid improvements should drive mid- to high single-digit annual profit growth industrywide.

  • Broadcom President Departs, Duties Shift to CEO

    Thomas Krause is handing responsibilities to Chief Executive Hock Tan as the microchip company is in the midst of acquiring software company VMware for $61 billion.

  • Electric vehicles: What Ford’s Mustang Mach-E offers drivers

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian reviews the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's electric vehicle made to compete with Tesla.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Vroom to Pay Fine in Florida Over Customer Complaints. Other States Are Watching Too.

    The online used car dealer agreed to pay $87,000 to settle a complaint over late title transfers. Carvana, its bigger rival, has faced similar challenges.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.