U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,057.99
    +40.22 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,940.58
    +223.49 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,543.23
    +149.41 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.98
    +38.26 (+2.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.04
    +1.14 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.80
    +6.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5180
    -0.0330 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1800
    -0.1780 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,166.96
    +381.38 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.60
    +7.80 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

Community leaders in health recognized with Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Award

Calgary Health Trust
·5 min read

Twelve Calgary Health Foundation donors and volunteers honoured for their deep commitment to health care and community.

Calgary, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, January 30, twelve outstanding community members were celebrated for their significant contributions to the province of Alberta through their philanthropic, community and business leadership with a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Award.

Medal recipients were presented the medal by the Honourable Tyler Shandro, Minister of Justice with the Government of Alberta at a private ceremony on the nomination of Calgary Health Foundation, the charitable organization raising funds for Calgary’s four hospitals, Carewest long-term care centres and community health programs.

“It is a great honor to present the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee award to members of our health community who have worked so passionately to make a difference. Their hard work and commitment is representative of the very best of us. Thank you to all the recipients for everything that you have done,” said Minister Tyler Shandro.

Those honoured come from a wide range of professional backgrounds and have left an indelible mark as business leaders and community mentors. Their philanthropic contributions span health care, arts and culture, sports, justice and the social services sector. Calgary Health Foundation congratulates:

  • Mr. Roger Chaffin

  • Mr. Gary Durbeniuk

  • Dr. Chris Eagle

  • Mr. Sandy Edmonstone

  • Ms. Kate Fischer

  • Ms. Bonnie Healy

  • Ms. Lesley Hutcheson

  • Ms. Sarah Kennedy

  • Mr. Bobby Libin

  • Mr. Dave Routledge

  • Mr. Don Taylor

  • Ms. Ruth Taylor

“It is a privilege to be a partner for the Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee Medal (Alberta) program and bestow these medals on deserving individuals who have tirelessly contributed to many facets of our community, in particular, the health sector,” said Murray Sigler, Interim President & CEO of Calgary Health Foundation.

“It is because of their commitment to the betterment and future of our health care system that we have been able to contribute millions of dollars to support breakthroughs in medicine for those who need us the most.”

Created to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the Throne as Queen of Canada on February 6, 1952, the Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Medal is a tangible way for Alberta to honour Her Majesty's service to Canada. The Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Medal will be awarded to 7,000 Albertans throughout 2022 to 2023 in recognition of significant contributions to the province.

The Platinum Jubilee Medal program is continuing as planned despite the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and will conclude on February 5, 2023.

- 30 -

 

Calgary Health Foundation – Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Award Recipients

Roger Chaffin

Chief Constable Chaffin has received many honours in recognition of his service and leadership to the Calgary Police Service, including the Queens Diamond Jubilee Medal amongst many others. He has served many boards in his field and in 2019 expanded his service to Calgarians by joining Calgary Health Foundation’s Board.

Gary Durbeniuk

During his career, Mr. Durbeniuk was responsible for raising more than half a billion dollars for initiatives in Calgary. Additionally, his personal volunteering spans over 30 years with various organizations and boards, including: Calgary Health Foundation, Rotary Club of Calgary, UCalgary & Calgary Zoo to name a few.

Dr. Chris Eagle

Dr. Eagle’s passion for health spans his professional and philanthropic interests. He has held leadership roles at Calgary Health Region, Alberta Health Services, Calgary Health Foundation & Alberta Cancer Foundation. He's dedicated his life to advancing health care for Albertan's and continues to influence its future by teaching at University of Alberta, UCalgary and Royal Rhodes.

Sandy Edmonstone

Mr. Edmonstone has a passion for Calgary and invests in many community initiatives. He commits time in service as Chair of the Calgary Health Foundation, Chair of the community-owned Calgary Canucks Junior Hockey Club, member of the Sport for Calgary Foundation board & UCalgary’s Cumming School of Medicine Dean's Advisory board.

Kate Fischer

Ms. Fischer is a dedicated Calgarian who lends her time to community initiatives, including serving as a Co-Chair to Calgary Health Foundation’s $66M Newborns Need campaign & on the Strategic Advisory Board of the Charbonneau Cancer Institute. She's also served on boards of the YWCA of Calgary & Contemporary Calgary.

Bonnie Healy

Bonnie Healy is a First Nations Blackfoot woman from the Kainai Nation in Southern Alberta. She's worked in a number of health capacities & research initiatives. Her vast experience, including as current lead for the Alberta First Nations Information Governance Centre, has led her to ignite change.

Lesley Hutcheson

A respected leader, Ms. Hutcheson has lent her experience to boards at UCalgary, Calgary Stampede, WinsportCanada & Calgary Health Foundation where she led a $66M campaign for newborns. She's received many honours including YWCA's Woman of Vision Award & induction into WXN’s Canadian Top 100 Most Powerful Women Hall of Fame.

Sarah Kennedy

Ms. Kennedy is an inspiring leader who serves on the board of Calgary Health Foundation and has been instrumental in fundraising for Calgary's south hospital and a $66M campaign for newborns. She also serves on the Calgary Chapter board of Women in Communications and Technology to increase participation of women in STEM.

Bobby Libin

As a lifelong Calgarian, Bobby Libin is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist and has a passion for community health.  Through philanthropy, multigenerations of the Libin family have made lasting impact on our community including the Libin cardiovascular institute at the University of Calgary.

Dave Routledge

For more than a decade, Mr. Routledge has provided his business acumen and leadership to CHF to advance the community's investment in health. He has led campaigns with United Way and served on the boards of Calgary French and International School’s Endowment Fund & Mount Royal University.

Don Taylor

Don Taylor built Calgary-based Engineered Air into a thriving global business thanks to his innovations in air movement engineering. He was named an Officer of The Order of Canada. His leadership via the Taylor Family Foundation has transformed opportunities in education, the arts and health care.

Ruth Taylor

As a former teacher, school counsellor & vice-principal, Calgarian Ruth Taylor has shared her passion for inspiring young people and their development through transformational gifts to education, the arts and healthcare. The Taylor Family Foundation's generosity has created impact for generations.

Calgary Health Foundation is a philanthropic organization uniting our donors, four hospitals, care providers, and community partners with the ambitious aim of revolutionizing health outcomes. Through deep cooperation, unrelenting persistence and a sharp focus on care, wellness and research, we are unyielding in our efforts to ensure Calgarians receive the most progressive care in the world — because our loved ones and yours deserve nothing less. calgaryhealthfoundation.ca.

 

For more information about Calgary Health Foundation and its strategic priorities, visit calgaryhealthfoundation.ca

 

CONTACT: Valerie Ball Calgary Health Foundation 403.990.7943 valerie.ball@calgaryhealthfoundation.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock has fallen enough to start buying, Berenberg says

    Berenberg analyst Adrian Yanoshik turned bullish on Tesla Inc. on Monday, citing improved valuation as concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk will be distracted by his Twitter purchase have already been priced into the stock. At the same time, Yanoshik backed away from his bullish call on General Motors Co. (GM) a day before the auto maker reports fourth-quarter results, saying he was looking for better levels to buy the stock as momentum has faded. Yanoshik raised his rating on Tesla to buy, while cutting his stock price target to $200 from $255.

  • Exxon Vaults to Record Annual Profit of $55.7 Billion

    Only Apple and Microsoft so far have surpassed Exxon’s fiscal 2022 profit as the oil giant capitalized on high commodity prices.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sell off to start blockbuster week

    U.S. stocks fell Monday as investors await a blockbuster week that includes the latest Fed meeting, a flurry of heavyweight earnings reports, and jobs data.

  • Are These Relatively Little-Known Organic And Earth-Friendly Food Stocks On Your Watchlist?

    By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga

  • Foxconn Hires Ex-Nidec CEO to Help Steer its Fledgling EV Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group named former Nidec Corp. boss Jun Seki the chief strategy officer of its electric vehicle venture, making the first high-profile hire for a business the iPhone-maker hopes will carve out new markets.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur B

  • Stocks Poised for Muted Open

    The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell will offer remarks.

  • China Stock Rally Cools as Benchmark Flirts With Bull Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks pulled back from the verge of a bull market, with the muted reopening from a week-long Lunar New Year break indicating that traders are waiting on new catalysts after a three-month rally. Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsThe C

  • Mid-Cap Value ETF (FNK) Hits New 52-Week High

    This mid-cap value ETF hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store for this ETF?

  • Alibaba Shares Lose $28 Billion in Sign Rally is Fizzling Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s biggest selloff in three months is underscoring investor concern that China’s consumer recovery may fail to meet lofty expectations.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to FallAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hi

  • Apple Stock Climbs Off Lows As Earnings Optimism Builds: 3 Other FAANG Stocks Dominate Earnings Calendar

    Apple stock, one of four FAANG stocks set to report earnings in the coming week, has rallied nicely off lows with the broad market.

  • Carvana Stock Soars

    The stock of beleaugured car seller Carvana surged on Monday by as much as 33%. Some traders speculated that the rise was from a short squeeze. "Carvana is on an epic short squeeze today," Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA, a former small cap money manger, tweeted.

  • Common Currency Proposal for Brazil and Argentina Draws Skepticism

    Brazil's and Argentina’s leaders have revived the idea of a common currency in a bid to boost trade and reduce the region’s reliance on the U.S. dollar. WSJ's Samantha Pearson explains why it is unlikely to be implemented anytime soon. Photo: Eve Hartley

  • Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more namesake stores plus entire Harmon Face Values chain

    The company added a restructuring and turnarounds specialist to its board last week as it considers bankruptcy.

  • Crypto India Looks for Relief but Holds Out Little Hope in Budget Speech

    India is unlikely to change its restrictive crypto tax rules when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the country’s new budget on Wednesday, CoinDesk has learned.

  • Old Dominion Stock Downgraded Ahead Of Trucking Earnings With Gains To Lose Steam

    ODFL stock and SAIA stock were downgraded on Monday with trucking, shipping firms Old Dominion, SAIA and ArcBest to report results this week.

  • Strength Seen in Carvana (CVNA): Can Its 28.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Carvana (CVNA) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • Activist Elliott Discloses Stake in Germany’s Vantage Towers

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management, the activist investor owned by billionaire Paul Singer, disclosed a stake in Germany’s Vantage Towers AG as the tower company’s controlling shareholders work to take the business private. Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers

  • Johnson & Johnson Shares Drop as Court Rejects Use of Bankruptcy in Talc Lawsuits

    The opinion raises questions about the future of the more than 40,000 lawsuits claiming that J&J's talc products caused cancer.

  • The Money Move That Has People Ditching Their Bank Accounts

    More people are banking with companies that hold their 401(k)s, as many brokerages now offer the same features as a standard checking account but pay higher interest.

  • Caterpillar Earnings Show Sales Up 20% on Strong Demand

    Earnings were aided by higher prices on its equipment that helped offset rising expenses for manufacturing and the strengthening U.S. dollar.