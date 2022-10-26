U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

Community & membership app 'The Regular' launches in DC

·2 min read

Salesforce and Greenpeace alums are behind the latest app connecting DC communities and small businesses through memberships, discounts, and tech.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Regular announced today the launch of The Regular App and The Regular for Business.

The Regular app, available now on Beta on Android and iOS

  • The Regular App is free to download. Users can explore local memberships at bars, restaurants, and more. Users subscribe to become "The Regular" and receive benefits - including discounts and access to member events and an in-app "regular only" social feed.

  • The Regular for Business lets businesses create or list memberships on The Regular App to attract repeat customers. The Regular works with venues to determine their slow periods and matches them to member events with built-in customers like meetups, karaoke nights, bingo, or pop-ups.

  • The Regular also wants to have an impact, inviting businesses to donate 3% of subscriptions to local charities of their choice. Meanwhile, businesses collect the lion's share of subscriptions their members pay.

The company has big plans for Giving Tuesday and is already partnered with dozens of DC businesses including Kingfisher, Crown & Crow, metrobar, Zeba Bar, El Chucho, District Karaoke, & DC Bocce.

"People find spouses, friends, and an authentic community by being The Regular in local spots and communities," said Brandolon Barnett, founder of The Regular. "That helps people feel more connected while helping local businesses thrive." Barnett is a local entrepreneur and author who was a director of product management for Salesforce and most recently Chief Product Officer for Y Combinator backed engagement platform Deed.

"Our founding team met because we were regulars in the District Karaoke community," said Ishmael Herod, Chief Community Officer and Co-Founder of The Regular, a Greenpeace alum who is also longtime manager for DC-based District Karaoke. "We want to build something real and more than tech. We're out there multiple nights a week hosting karaoke, bingo, and more in DC, LA, Baltimore, filling up empty nights with community and customers."

About The Regular: The Regular is a black-owned small business based in Washington D.C. focused on supporting communities. It helps people find communities they want to join through The Regular App and connects those community gatherings to slow nights at local businesses with The Regular for Business. It has recently acquired DC Bocce and District Karaoke and is raising a seed round to scale nationwide.

 

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community--membership-app-the-regular-launches-in-dc-301659787.html

SOURCE The Regular

