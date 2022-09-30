A 'Community' movie is finally coming—here's what we know about the hotly anticipated film

'Community' is back, this time with the movie we were all promised.

No, this isn't a gas leak—Community is finally getting the film it deserves, and yes, living up to the series' promise: six seasons and a movie. The cult-favorite series ended its six-season run in 2015, and after seven years of speculation, Peacock announced the long-anticipated film is finally coming.

The Community film will feature members from the series' original cast, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong. Notably absent from the announcement are Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase, who were series regulars through the first five seasons.

Here's what we know about the Community movie so far.

What will the 'Community' movie be about?

The press announcement from Peacock is bare: We know we're getting a Community movie and that members from the series' original cast are returning. Dan Harmon, the series creator, is at the helm of the new film. This is refreshing to long-time community fans: Harmon acted as showrunner for the series' first three seasons before departing. After a particularly ill-received fourth season, Harmon returned for the final two seasons.

Joel McHale, who stars as Jeff Winger on the series, will serve as executive producer alongside Andrew Guest. Peacock will exclusively stream the film, which comes from Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.

As far as casting, McHale, Pudi, Brie, Jacobs, Rash and Jeong will return. In a tweet, Joel McHale tagged Glover and Brown, sparking rumors that the two may also return in the film—though this is just speculation at this point. It's unlikely Chase will appear in the film; his tenure during Community was messy and his character was ultimately killed off, but we can never really say never when a series produces a movie seven years after its run.

How to watch the 'Community' movie

To watch the new Community movie, you'll need to sign up for NBC Peacock. The streaming platform will host the movie as well as the entire six-season series (which is also streaming on Netflix and Hulu).

No release date has been announced for the movie, but we will keep this story updated as we hear new developments.

