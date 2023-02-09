Community Paramedic Group Chooses Cloud DX to Launch RPM Program

8th Paramedic Service Chooses Cloud DX to Launch RPM Program

Ontario paramedic group will offer Connected Health™ to vulnerable seniors awaiting long term care



Funding provided through Ontario government CPLTC program

Feedback from CPLTC participants show RPM reduces hospital readmissions

This is Cloud DX's 8th Community Paramedicine contract to date

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTC:CDXFF), a leading health data platform announces a new contract with another Ontario Paramedic Service to bring remote patient monitoring (RPM) to seniors in the community.

The community paramedic group chose Cloud DX to provide Connected Health™ kits and remote monitoring services for its first ever RPM program after receiving funding through the Ontario government's Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program (CPLTC). The new contract will begin with 75 Connected Health™ kits plus services and has an estimated value of up to $110,000 CAD, running through March 2024.

The CPLTC program is fully funded by the provincial government to provide additional care for seniors in the comfort of their own homes before admission into long-term care. The program was piloted in October 2020 and is currently active in 33 communities. Early feedback from participating communities indicates reduction in rates of hospital admissions and an increased integration with primary care.1

Cloud DX CEO and Founder Robert Kaul says, "We are committed to working with community paramedics across Canada to end so-called 'hallway health care'. Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring is designed to provide the very best in connected healthcare with a patient-first focus. In particular, the CPLTC program is a very innovative way to efficiently optimize scare healthcare resources. We hope to see this pioneering program replicated in other provinces soon."

This is the 8th contract signed with Community Paramedics in Ontario and follows the recently announced 200% growth over four months at a previous Ontario Community Paramedicine program using Connected Health™, the Cloud DX RPM solution and data platform.

Cloud DX is pleased to have announced 5 new contracts so far in 2023, after announcing 28 new contracts and extensions in 2022, a 233% YoY increase in new business.

1 https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1001022/ontario-expands-community-paramedicine-for- long-term-care-program

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected HealthTM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada.

For more information on Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), visit www.CloudDX.com and follow @CloudDX on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

