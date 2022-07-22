U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,961.63
    -37.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.29
    -137.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.11
    -225.50 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.09
    -1.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    +11.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0500
    -1.3170 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,733.02
    -298.83 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.81
    -9.44 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Community projects on the Sunshine Coast receive over $761,000 in federal support to enhance infrastructure and improve accessibility

·5 min read

Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize public spaces and grow vibrant communities

SECHELT, BC and ROBERTS CREEK, BC, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Shared public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies. In Roberts Creek and Sechelt, like so many places across British Columbia, the communities are ready to welcome back residents and visitors to refreshed outdoor public spaces.

Sunshine Coast (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
Sunshine Coast (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces laid dormant while Canadians took precautions to stay safe. Upgrading existing community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $761,300 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Village of Sechelt and the One Straw Society.

In the heart of downtown Sechelt, $717,000 will help upgrade Inlet Avenue, the main street and transportation corridor. Project activities include adding a new road and sidewalk, improving lighting for nighttime visibility, adding parking, building amenities, and upgrading electrical infrastructure. The project has been designed to improve accessibility and will include tactile landing pads for people with visual handicaps. In addition to creating jobs for the local community, these infrastructure upgrades are expected to benefit surrounding businesses and the town as a whole.

In Roberts Creek, $44,300 will allow the One Straw Society to redesign and expand the One Tiny Farm community garden. Project activities include creating accessible pathways and gathering space, adding new signage, lighting, solar power, and building a barn shed and entrance gates. Revitalizing the garden will help attract hundreds of residents and visitors per week, and provide opportunities for local artists, businesses and farmers to host community events. The garden will also serve as an educational experience, raising public awareness of organic food systems and sustainable methods of food production.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. It is providing $500 million over two years for Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure. The Government of Canada is committed to rejuvenating public spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"This initiative demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting economic development in communities across British Columbia. We have helped put small-and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it's time to invest in the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities grow and thrive well into the future."
-        The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"When public spaces can be utilized for people of all ages and abilities, it allows everyone to benefit from and enjoy our community. This funding will allow the District of Sechelt to make downtown more accessible and safer, while creating jobs and stimulating small business activity and the local economy. One Straw Society will benefit from an investment to create a more accessible and revitalized garden, boosting tourism to an already well-loved public space. Projects like these are key to improving the quality of life of residents, helping bring people together to enjoy all that their community has to offer." 
-       Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

"We're thankful for this funding as it goes directly to improving the avenue surfaces and features for people of all mobilities. From a large medical clinic, to a school, to the post office, Inlet avenue hosts essential services for all residents and is in desperate need of safety and inclusion upgrades for those who use it daily. Towns like ours rely on grants and government funding for nearly 100% of our projects - we are so grateful to receive this today."
-       Darnelda Siegers, Mayor, District of Sechelt

"We are so excited to be revitalizing this chunk of land in the heart of Roberts Creek! Not only are we growing food for our communities, but we're creating a quaint, inviting space for the public to wander, be curious, learn, and hopefully feel inspired to connect with others, grow food, and see the value of a local, healthy food system. Thanks to new picnic tables, pathways, gazebos, solar power and weather protection, One Tiny Farm will soon be full of spaces and ways to bring community together after two long years of isolation. As our work continues on this project, we're already seeing kids' camps, reunions, farm to table dinners, and quiet contemplation in the gardens, with over 800 people every week wandering through. We're so grateful for the funding to be able to build this in the hub of our community, and to see the excitement every day on people's faces at the way this previously unused space is being reinvented into something so unique and charming."
-       Casandra Fletcher, Executive Director, One Straw Society

Quick Facts

  • CCRF funding supports two major streams of activity so that communities can:

  • Eligible recipients include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

  • Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Associated Links:

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/22/c5094.html

Recommended Stories

  • carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) insiders have a reason to boast after seeing a AU$916k addition to their AU$7.5m investment

    Last week, carsales.com Ltd ( ASX:CAR ) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded...

  • 3 Ways To Support Your Teen’s Entrepreneurship

    Whether you're 8 years old with your first lemonade stand or in your retirement years running a successful franchise business, you can explore entrepreneurship at every age. See Our List: 100 Most...

  • Failed Crypto Lender Cred Blames Its Demise on Uphold Exchange in Suit

    The 2022 meltdown is not the first time that the risks of “Centralized DeFi” products have been laid bare.

  • Expect Two Shallow Recessions, Plus a Quick End to the Fed’s Moves to Raise Interest Rates

    Fed’s zigzagging policies could ultimately lead to an outcome similar to what happened in its fight against inflation four decades ago.

  • Powell Seen Slowing Fed’s Hikes After 75 Basis Points Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeStocks End Three-Day Rally on Tech, Growth Woes: Markets WrapFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to

  • Brazil’s Petrobras Disappoints Despite World’s Thirst for Crude

    President Jair Bolsonaro has pressured the state-controlled oil producer to lower gasoline prices, sinking its shares even as other big global producers soar.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia stock ahead of vote on chip-manufacturing bill

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Opens Door to Sending Fighter Jets to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon is looking into the feasibility of providing fighter jets to Ukraine, a move previously seen as off-limits for fears Ukraine would expand the conflict into Russian territory. But any move is a long ways off, according to the National Security Council’s spokesman. Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Euro

  • Pelosi says her husband has ‘absolutely not’ made any stock trades based on information from her

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday offers a strong denial when she is asked by a reporter if her husband has ever made a stock purchase or sale based on information received from her.

  • Germany Moves to Prevent Energy Collapse With $17 Billion Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany agreed to provide a 17 billion-euro ($17.3 billion) rescue package for struggling utility Uniper SE in its biggest move to date to prevent the collapse of its energy network in the wake of Russia’s moves to slash gas deliveries.Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in

  • Trump slams McConnell as ‘disloyal’ amid Jan. 6 hearings

    Former President Trump on Thursday vented his anger with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) during the House select Jan. 6 committee’s hearing, slamming him as a “disloyal sleazebag” despite the recent victories McConnell helped secure for Trump’s legacy. Trump appeared to lose his temper after the Jan. 6 committee played a clip of McConnell’s…

  • TREASURIES-Benchmark U.S. yield hits 8-week low on weak data, recession fears

    The U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield was on track to end the week near its lowest since late May after weak data on Friday added to worries about the global economy and traders reassessed the Federal Reserve's ability to raise rates much further. Data on Friday showed the global economy teetering into a slowdown at a time when central banks are focusing on battling inflation by limiting access to cash. Business activity in the United States contracted this month for the first time in nearly two years, S&P Global's U.S. Composite PMI Output Index showed.

  • U.S. crude ends below $95/bbl as EU tweaks Russian oil sanctions

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. crude prices settled below $95 a barrel for the first time since April in choppy trading on Friday after the European Union said it would allow Russian state-owned companies to ship oil to third countries under an adjustment of sanctions agreed by member states this week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled $1.65, or 1.7%, lower at $94.70 a barrel, while Brent crude futures fell 66 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.20. WTI closed lower for the third straight week, pummelled over the past two sessions after data showed that U.S. gasoline demand had dropped nearly 8% from a year earlier in the midst of the peak summer driving season, hit by record prices at the pump.

  • U.S., Global Business Activity Slid in July

    Purchasing managers surveys indicate the sharpest pullback for the U.S. economy since early in the pandemic, with eurozone and other global economies also showing weakness.

  • Russia pumps Nord Stream gas to Europe again - but it's not enough

    FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -Russia resumed pumping gas via its biggest pipeline to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day outage, allaying some of Europe's immediate supply fears but not enough to end the threat of rationing to cope with potential winter shortages. Supplies via Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, were halted for maintenance on July 11 but, even before that outage, flows had been cut to 40% of the pipeline's capacity in a dispute sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Thursday's flows were back at that 40% capacity level, Nord Stream figures showed, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that supplies could be cut further or even stop.

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • Putin thinks he'll break America's will in Ukraine, but he's wrong, says the CIA director

    Putin thinks the Russian military’s attrition strategy in Ukraine will break the will of the U.S.-led alliance, but he's wrong, says CIA head William Burns.

  • Joe Biden Has COVID And The Tweets About Kamala Harris Taking Over Are Here

    "Kamala putting her sneakers on."View Entire Post ›

  • Germany in Final Stage of Bailout Deal for Russia-Hit Uniper

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government is in the final stage of a deal to bail out Uniper SE to prevent the collapse of a linchpin in the country’s energy network in the wake of Russia’s moves to slash gas supplies.Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeWorld’s

  • Florida’s Bond Chief Sees Disney District Being Re-Established

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida’s head of bond finance said lawmakers will likely re-establish the embattled Walt Disney Co.’s special district after the state passed a law that would dissolve the governing body next year. Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeStocks