U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.53
    -11.95 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,017.69
    +219.69 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.89
    -149.81 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,257.57
    +9.49 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.57
    +1.59 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.50
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4940
    +0.0340 (+2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8620
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,474.91
    +259.74 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.29
    -19.23 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.87
    +2.39 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

UPDATE -- Community Redevelopment Announces Plans For Full Service In-House Real Estate Brokerage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Community Redevelopment, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Full-service brokerage to open flagship office in South Florida

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Redevelopment (OTC: CRDV) ("the Company"), a developer and owner of community oriented real estate in urban and suburban markets with a focus on all aspects of the real estate development cycle, announced today plans to open a full service, in-house real estate brokerage in the Miami Metropolitan Area with a commercial & residential division. The newly formed brokerage will specialize in residential sales and providing commercial real estate investment services to maximize value for clients.

The mission of Community Redevelopment’s brokerage will be to ensure that the entire process of acquiring, selling, and leasing real estate is positive for all parties involved: Buyers, Sellers, and Realtors. Community Redevelopment plans to provide both commercial and residential real estate brokerage services with targeted expertise in the acquisition and disposition of multifamily, mixed-use, retail, land, and office assets as well as for-sale residential (single-family homes, townhomes, vacation homes, and condominiums). Each of our experienced Realtors will have the professional support of our organization to benefit all types of real estate transactions in Florida and beyond. The primary market served will be the state of Florida with particular focus on Aventura, Bal Harbour Bay H, Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Downtown / Brickell, Fort Lauderdale, Golden Beach, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Key Biscayne, Miami Beach, Miramar, North Miami & Beaches, Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, Pinecrest, Sunny Isles Beach, Surfside, and Weston.

Garfield Antonio, President of Community Redevelopment, said, “Community Redevelopment is focused on all aspects of the real estate development cycle including land development, design build, property operations, and site redevelopment. We believe the real estate brokerage will be an intricate part of our strategy moving forward with a vertical structure to create value from acquisition to disposition of assets.

According to the Miami Association of Realtors and the Multiple Listing Service system, Miami-Dade County real estate posted its best July sales month in history as pent-up demand, more U.S. individuals and companies moving to South Florida, and record-low mortgage rates fueled record breaking transactions. Miami-Dade County total home sales surged 57.7% year-over-year in July 2021, from 2,303 sales to 3,632. Miami single-family home transactions rose 15%, from 1,194 to 1,373. Miami existing condo sales increased 103.7%, from 1,109 to 2,259. A new report from Realtor.com says the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area is the third fastest-growing rental market in the country among metro areas. The average rent in August was $2,432, up 27% from the same time last year. Currently, lack of inventory seems to be the only negative attribute to the South Florida real estate market.

About Community Redevelopment

Community Redevelopment affords potential investors a significant opportunity to participate in the process of identifying and redeveloping entire communities and regional areas, via a publicly traded company. Community Redevelopment Inc. is a full-service real estate company with a management team that has extensive experience in acquiring, developing, constructing, and managing high-quality multifamily, and retail properties in attractive markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, as well as capital markets. The Company is focused on all aspects of the real estate development cycle including land development, design build, property operations, and site redevelopment. In addition to the ownership of our operating property portfolio, Community Redevelopment plans to develop and build desirable properties for its own account and through joint ventures with affiliated and unaffiliated partners.

Community Redevelopment, Inc. is focused on community development in urban and suburban markets and our mission is to integrate our proprietary business model by providing sustainable, long-term value to investors as we strive to provide opportunities to improve neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and industrial development projects while designing architecturally pleasing, clean, energy efficient communities and commercial structures. For more information on Community Redevelopment Inc., please visit www.comredev.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on August 16th, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Community Redevelopment Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

For Investor Relations, please contact:

David Kugelman
(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada
(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp
Skype: kugsusa
ir@comredev.com


Recommended Stories

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • Amazon Target Cut at Morgan Stanley on Impact From Rising Wages

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com’s price target was cut at Morgan Stanley, which wrote that the online retailer’s profits could come under pressure as a result of a rising headcount and higher wages.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe firm lowered its target from $4,300

  • The ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Safest Payouts

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    I've been picking stocks to avoid every week, and last week I didn't do so well. My three stocks to avoid last week were all over the place -- flat, soaring 23%, and climbing 8% -- averaging out to a 10.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Loves

    This trio, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 5.4%, should net Berkshire Hathaway over $635 million in annual dividend income.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Still Look Unstoppable

    With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to highlight one stock that's already a tremendous run so far this year that they'd buy today. Danny Vena (Global-E Online): There's little doubt e-commerce has a long runway ahead. The company handles many of the challenges and complexities that come with international selling, leaving the merchant to go about their daily routine.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Nikola strikes second deal with Tumim Stone Capital to sell $300 million stock

    Phoenix, Arizona-based Nikola entered into a share deal with Tumim, according to a filing earlier in June. Under the agreement, Tumim had committed to purchase up to $300 million of Nikola's common stock. Since entering into the first agreement, Nikola has issued nearly $47 million of common stock to Tumim.

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks Teladoc Stock Could Soar 44% Higher

    Here's why Wall Street thinks Teladoc stock could soar 44% higher within the next year. To be sure, several analysts expect that Teladoc Health will continue to face some headwinds this year. Teladoc recently signed a major agreement with Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the fifth-largest health insurer in the U.S., to provide chronic care solutions to HCSC members.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Micron’s Earnings to More Than Double in Q4, Revenue to Jump Over 30%

    The world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer, Micron Technology, is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.33 per share, representing year-over-year growth of more than 115% from $1.08 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.

  • McDonald’s and 5 Other Stocks That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    McDonald’s Lockheed Martin and ConocoPhillips were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases in the past week. Fast-food restaurant company McDonald’s (ticker: MCD) said it plans to boost its quarterly disbursement to $1.38 a share, up 7% from $1.29. The stock, which yields 2.1%, has returned about 16% this year, dividends included, as of Sept. 23, versus around 20% for the S&P 500.

  • Dow Jones Rise, But Techs Tumble As Rising Treasury Yields, China Power Curbs Test Market Rally

    The Dow Jones rose slightly but techs fell as rising Treasury yields and China power curbs test a revived stock market rally.

  • Bitcoin and ethereum rally as China crypto ban fails to deter investors

    Cryptocurrencies rallied on Monday after tumbling on Friday afternoon as the People's Bank of China said all cryptocurrency-related transactions were illegal.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Granted, there are some dividend stocks that fit the stereotype mentioned above. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now. It's without question one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy.