U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,353.00
    -15.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,694.00
    -146.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,179.75
    -48.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,041.30
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.41
    +4.69 (+4.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.00
    +16.30 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    +0.34 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1167
    -0.0055 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7750
    -0.0640 (-3.48%)
     

  • Vix

    31.19
    +3.60 (+13.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3403
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9080
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,494.41
    +6,447.00 (+16.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.77
    +138.03 (+15.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,392.10
    -66.15 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Community Redevelopment Targets Rapid Growth Through Its RedRock and Mosaic Subsidiaries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Community Redevelopment, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRDV

Company plans to locate, upgrade, and market properties in well-established communities as a principal

MIAMI, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Redevelopment (OTC: CRDV) ("the Company"), a developer of community oriented real estate in urban and suburban markets with a focus on all aspects of the real estate development life-cycle, announced today plans to locate, upgrade, and market properties through its RedRock Real Estate Investment LLC and Mosaic Development subsidiaries. The Company will be 100% focused on acquiring moderate to high-end residential and multifamily properties that can be infilled, expanded, or are capable of supporting an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU). Community Redevelopment will initially target the fast-growing South Florida market, where there is currently a housing shortage and an abundance of properties that can be re-developed.

Brent Coetzee, seasoned real estate entrepreneur and President of Community Redevelopment’s RedRock Real Estate Investment LLC subsidiary, said, “The joint effort between RedRock and Mosaic exists to take advantage of marketing trends as demand outpaces supply. Many older neighborhoods with great schools and amenities that are close to shopping, entertainment, and major centers of employment have large lots with smaller homes that can be significantly expanded.” Mr. Coetzee continued, “The best way to describe this is future land planning. In many communities, over the last five years a large number of development approvals have been for these types of projects. The communities we are targeting already have all of the ingredients that make them a great place to live. In many ways it’s more efficient, since existing water, sewer, streets, and transit routes are already there.”

A recent article in Mansion Global clearly defined the South Florida real estate market by saying, “Across South Florida, listing prices for high-end homes shot up around 14% between 2020 and 2021, according to Realtor.com data. The median cutoff price for South Florida’s luxury segment—defined as the top 5% by list price in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties—was $2.93 million through November 2021. Meanwhile, housing stock in the luxury tier plummeted, with the number of available homes asking over $1 million declining 26.1% in one year.”

Community Redevelopment’s plans call for building within unused and underutilized lands within existing development patterns, typically but not exclusively in urban areas. The Company believes this type of development is critical to accommodating growth and redesigning our cities to be environmentally- and socially-sustainable. Community Redevelopment offers investors an opportunity to participate in the growth and upside of trends in the real estate market by being a shareholder. As an owner of shares of common stock, investors experience significantly increased liquidity as compared to owning real estate.

Myron Jones, Head of Development for Community Redevelopment, said, "Developers are seeing significant opportunity when it comes to acquiring and repurposing sustainable, moderate to high-end residential and multifamily assets that can be expanded as a means of increasing the intrinsic value of the property. Community Redevelopment essentially has two opportunities for revenue. The first opportunity is by forcing appreciation and increasing equity in the property. The second opportunity would be through the generation of revenue if, or when, RedRock Real Estate Investment LLC should decide to sell the property.”

The Company expects to have both the RedRock Real Estate Investment and Mosaic Development entities created by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

About Community Redevelopment

Community Redevelopment affords potential investors a significant opportunity to participate in the process of identifying and redeveloping entire communities and regional areas, via a publicly traded company. Community Redevelopment Inc. is a full-service real estate company with a management team that has extensive experience in acquiring, developing, constructing, and managing high-quality multifamily, and retail properties in attractive markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, as well as capital markets. The Company is focused on all aspects of the real estate development cycle including land development, design build, property operations, and site redevelopment. In addition to the ownership of our operating property portfolio, Community Redevelopment plans to develop and build desirable properties for its own account and through joint ventures with affiliated and unaffiliated partners.

Community Redevelopment, Inc. is focused on community development in urban and suburban markets and our mission is to integrate our proprietary business model by providing sustainable, long-term value to investors as we strive to provide opportunities to improve neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and industrial development projects while designing architecturally pleasing, clean, energy efficient communities and commercial structures. For more information on Community Redevelopment Inc., please contact us at (954) 233-1481, or (800) 210-9438 for those outside of the calling area. You may also visit our website at www.comredev.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 16, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Community Redevelopment Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

For Investor Relations, please contact:

David Kugelman
(800) 210-9438 extension 5
(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp
Skype: kugsusa
ir@comredev.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Nio stock pulls back, after reporting near 10% jump in February EV deliveries

    Nio Inc. reported overnight that February deliveries rose 9.9% from a year ago to 6,131 electric vehicles. The deliveries in the month consisted of 1,084 ES8 six- or seven-seat smart electric SUVs, 3,309 ES6 five-seat SUVs and 1,738 EC6 five-seat coupe SUV. The China-based EV maker's stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading, after it ran up 9.1% on Monday following the company's announcement that proposed a secondary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong exchange. Nio's stock has tumbled 40.4% over

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Novavax Stock Is Dropping After Sales Fall Short

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax expects revenue of between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2022, That compares with $1.1 billion for 2021.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.

  • Target caps off record year of growth but warns about first quarter 2022

    Target easily beats analyst earnings estimates. Here's some instant analysis of the company's business from Yahoo Finance.

  • Read This Before Judging Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) ROE

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Deliveries Hit by Covid, Holidays

    Chinese EV makers NIO, XPeng and Li Auto delivered 20,770 cars combined in February, down from 34,842 delivered in January and 40,576 delivered in December 2021.

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed fiscal fourth-quarter earnings estimates late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. On Monday, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Among U.S. EV startups, Lucid is generally seen as a more credible, potential Tesla challenger because it's actually delivering vehicles.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Ukraine Fighting Rages On; 3 Defense Stocks Pass Buy Points; Tesla Surges After This

    The Dow Jones fell as fighting raged in Ukraine despite peace talks. A trio of defense stocks passed buy points. Tesla stock surged.

  • While Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders have made 129% in 5 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 29% this week

    Some Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price...