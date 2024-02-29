Community remembers Robin Reed, CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, after his death at 62

Robin Reed, president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona and a business advocacy leader, died this week at 62.

Reed led the Black Chamber of Arizona, a business advocacy organization aimed at advancing Black business owners and developing Black-owned businesses since 2016. He was also principal and co-founder of EmFluent, a business consulting firm focused on talent optimization.

“The passing of Robin Reed, the Black Chamber of Arizona’s President and CEO, is a loss for all of Arizona,” the Black Chamber’s board posted on social media. “His leadership, mentorship, ability to unite us all and his friendship will be sorely missed. Those who knew him, worked alongside him, or simply heard him speak would all agree. His wife and children will be in our prayers.”

Business and elected leaders from around Arizona expressed their sadness at Reed’s passing.

“Today, we lost a pioneering Arizonan far too soon,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement. “Robin was an energetic force that made Phoenix better. His contagious smile and upbeat personality, coupled with his palpable dedication to lifting up small businesses and entrepreneurs, united so many people.”

Reed served on a variety of boards in the city and around the state for governments, educational institutions and philanthropy.

“I'm saddened about the passing of Robin Reed, the CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods posted on social media. “He was a friend and a truly great man who opened up so many doors for African Americans across our state. His legacy and contributions will never be forgotten.”

“Robin Reed, president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, was an accomplished businessman, successful entrepreneur, and an inspiration to so many Arizonans,” U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego wrote on social media. “We lost him far too young. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

“Arizona has lost a visionary with the passing of Robin Reed,” U.S. Representative Greg Stanton wrote on social media. “He was an impactful and effective leader who dedicated himself to supporting economic development for Black Arizonans — notably reshaping the Arizona Black Chamber into the forward-thinking organization it is today.”

Story continues

When Reed was a child, he was the voice actor for the character of Franklin in the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special, the first Black character on the show, based on Charles Schulz's Peanuts cartoon. In 2021 he discussed his experience voicing Franklin with MSNBC, and said he was "very proud" to have voiced the character.

Reach the reporter at cvanek@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CorinaVanek.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Robin Reed, CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, dies