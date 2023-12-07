Community solar farm comes to Chicago Heights with promise of lower utility bills and cleaner energy

Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined executives from ComEd and Reactivate, a renewable energy company, in Chicago Heights Thursday to celebrate the development of the 100th community solar project.

First activated in Illinois four years ago, this project allows residents and business owners to rely on solar for their energy needs without installing expensive and large solar panels by paying a monthly subscription to a group that manages a solar farm.

“It’s a whole new day,” said Pritzker. “Reactivate’s Verduin community solar project is one of the first of its kind in Cook County, allowing Chicago Heights communities to take part in our clean energy revolution all while saving money on their ComEd energy bills.”

There are 25,000 subscribers who pay to use solar energy provided by nearby solar farms. In Chicago Heights, the farm has 5,200 panels spread across 20 acres.

Beyond saving nearby residents money through lowering their energy bills, Reactivate says this offers more people the ability to advocate and spread the word about the benefits of solar in communities that have not be able to use this energy source because of its high barrier of entry. The Chicago Heights community has a poverty rate of more than 20%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“They now have the skill set and they now are becoming advocates for solar energy, especially when they didn’t know this was a sector that was available to them,” said Utopia Hill, the CEO of Reactivate.

The Chicago Heights farm, 20292 Cottage Grove Ave. will be online by the end of the year, according to a Reactivate spokesperson.

The company says it expects these projects to power about 1,200 homes and provide a combined projected savings of $12 million over 20 years. The program is also only available to lower income individuals who make 80% or less of area median income.

“Increasing access to renewable energy among all customers — particularly low to moderate income customers — is central to creating an equitable clean energy transition and achieving the goals of CEJA,” said ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones, in reference to the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.

Pritzker signed the act into law in 2021. It increased investments in renewable energy and expressed the mission of Illinois running only on renewable energy by 2050.

The act also made the community solar farms possible by including a grant for the project. Businesses or community based organizations interested in receiving government funds to create a community solar field have to apply and submit a report about what has been learned through the process.

Four more community solar farms are planned in the next several months, including farms in Mokena and Ford Heights.

