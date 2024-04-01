Community throws support into live and silent auctions to benefit Wayne County 4-H

The 2024 Wayne County 4-H Legacy Dinner was held March 21 with more than 120 guests enjoying the evening with fellow local businesses and 4-H alumni.

Tom Stocksdale, a 4-H alumnus who has been serving on our Wayne County Agricultural Society since 1988, was the guest speaker. He spoke on the importance of living out the 4-H pledge and the FFA Creed, and learning what it means to serve your community with your head, heart, hands and health by being active and supporting the younger generations coming up.

Bringing this evening together were our generous Emerald Clover sponsor of $2,500 given by Northeast Ohio Pork Producers, followed by our Gold and Silver Sponsors that combined donated $5,000 to our Wayne County 4-H program. Thank you to those sponsors, which are Farmer’s National Bank, Chad and Stephanie Bailey, The Apple Creek Banking Company, Cataldale Dairy, Jackwood Law Offices and Wayne Savings Community Bank.

Seven people made up the Legacy Dinner committee, working extremely hard at putting it together in support of the Wayne County 4-H program. They are Tom Stocksdale, Jocelyn White, Jennifer Norman, Jenna Barbour, Joyce Varns, Marium Zech and Priscilla Sprang, along with others who helped with videos or setting up the day of. I am very thankful for all of those who helped coordinate all the details in putting this dinner together.

Cocktails, dinner and auction

The evening at at the Shisler Conference Center on The Ohio State University Wooster Campus, started off with a cocktail reception sponsored by Troutman Vineyards with appetizers served by Exclusively Yours Catering. There was a silent auction of 13 baskets donated by businesses, families and Wayne County 4-H clubs.

Thank you to the Smithie Whiz Kids, Horses R Us, Canaan Hoof N Hide, Dalton Equestrians & More, Dalton Kidron Big 4, Milton Shamrocks, Blachleyville 4-H Club, Country Strong, Jefferson Pioneers, Sarchione Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, The Tedrow Family and Farmer’s National Bank.

Dinner was a beef entrée sponsored by Certified Angus Beef and a chicken entrée sponsored by Gerber Poultry. Exclusively Yours Catering did a phenomenal job at presenting the meal. The tables were decorated with beautiful flowers that were designed and arranged by Country Daisy Floral and the Norwayne FFA Floriculture Team.

Our auctioneer for the night, Jed Acker, auctioned six live auction items. Item 1 was four club level tickets to a Cleveland Guardians game donated by Farmers National Bank. Item 2 was a case of wines along with a wine barrel donated by Troutman Vineyards. Canaan Meats donated auction items 3 and 4 of half a hog and half a beef custom processed.

Live auction No. 5 sponsored by our Wayne County Agricultural Society was a package of four admission along with four tickets to any event at the Wayne County Fair coming up this year Sept. 7-12. Lastly, auction No. 6 was a three-day, two-night getaway package from Hocking Hills in the Aquaris Cabin.

Camp scholarships rounded up the event.

We want to thank each and every one of those businesses and families that supported our program. The silent auction raised $1,120 and the live auction items raised $3,470, so our camp scholarships totaled $3,270. We again are so blessed to live in a county where our kids are supported.

Diane Johnson is program assistant, 4-H Youth Development, for Wayne County Extension. She can be reached at johnson.9505@osu.edu or 330-264-8722.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wayne County 4-H Legacy dinner auctions support local youth