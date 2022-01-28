Community West Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings of $2.9 Million, or $0.33 Per Diluted Share, and Record Net Income of $13.1 Million, or $1.50 Per Diluted Share, for the Year; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 Per Common Share
GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares (“Community West” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased 10.2% to $2.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.31 diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased compared to $3.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. For the full year 2021, the Company reported record net income of $13.1 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, an increase of 58.9% compared to $8.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the full year 2020.
“We delivered excellent fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results, highlighted by strong organic loan growth, record loan production, and solid revenue growth,” stated Martin E. Plourd, Chief Executive Officer. “The continued success of our outreach to new and existing clients during the quarter generated increased income and had a meaningful impact on loan generation with new loan commitments of $41.6 million in 4Q21 to offset SBA PPP loan forgiveness of $14.8 million. We continue to focus on deploying excess liquidity through increased lending activity, while closely monitoring our loan portfolio and asset quality metrics. As one of the last remaining community banks of scale along California's Central Coast, we believe we are operating from a position of strength as we enter 2022, and we will continue to work to create value for our shareholders, our clients and our communities.”
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
Net income was $2.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in third quarter, and $2.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net interest income for the quarter was $10.7 million compared to $10.9 million in the third quarter and $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Provision expense for the fourth quarter was $26,000, compared to $7,000 in the prior quarter and a $44,000 negative provision in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) was 1.20% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2021, and 1.23% of total loans held for investment, excluding the $21.3 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans which are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”).*
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $209.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $219.8 million at September 30, 2021, and $181.8 million at December 31, 2020.
Total loans increased $1.5 million to $892.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $890.6 million at September 30, 2021, and increased $34.5 million compared to $857.6 million at December 31, 2020.
Book value per common share increased to $11.72 at December 31, 2021, compared to $11.46 at September 30, 2021, and $10.50 at December 31, 2020.
The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.56% at December 31, 2021, compared to 8.59% at September 30, 2021, and 9.29% at December 31, 2020.
Net non-accrual loans improved to $565,000 at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.7 million at September 30, 2021, and $3.7 million at December 31, 2020.
*Non GAAP
COVID-19 Pandemic and PPP loan Update
“Contributing to our success in 2021 was our continued participation in the SBA’s PPP program,” said Plourd. “As of December 31, 2021, we had 93 PPP loans totaling $21.3 million remaining on our balance sheet from both the first and second rounds of funding. During the fourth quarter of 2021, $14.8 million of the PPP loans were forgiven by the SBA. We recognized $483,000 of income in net fees related to PPP loans during the fourth quarter, compared to $1.0 million of income in net fees during the third quarter, and have $536,000 remaining in net unrecognized fees related to PPP loans that will be recognized as income through amortization or once the loans are paid off or forgiven by the SBA. As these loans are forgiven, we will use the liquidity to pursue new lending opportunities as well as focus on further reduction in funding costs.”
“Our focus on delivering an exceptional client experience throughout the PPP process, from the initial loan origination to the forgiveness process, is helping bring in new clients. As of December 31, 2021, we had brought over 175 new clients to the Bank, and are already beginning to see success with developing full banking relationships with these new clients,” said William F. Filippin, President, of Community West Bank.
The Company continues to closely monitor high-risk industry loans. The industries most heavily impacted include retail, healthcare, hospitality, schools and energy. The Company continues to evaluate loans related to affected industries, and at December 31, 2021, the Bank’s loans to these industries were $158.4 million, which is 17.8% of its $892.1 million loan portfolio.
Of the selected industry loans, $918,000, or less than 1%, are on non-accrual at December 31, 2021, compared to $3.0 million at December 31, 2020. Also, of the selected industry loans, the classified loans are $13.4 million, or 8.5% at December 31, 2021, compared to $16.9 million or 9.4% at December 31, 2020. Additional detail by industry at December 31, 2021 is included in the table below.
Sectors Under Focus (Excluding PPP Loans)
As of 12/31/21
Loans
$ Non-accrual
% Non-
$ Classified
%
$ Deferrals
%
Healthcare
$
50,126
$
-
0.00
%
$
1,995
3.98
%
$
-
0.00
%
Senior/Assted Living Facilities
23,505
-
0.00
%
0.00
%
-
0.00
%
Medical Offices
16,769
-
0.00
%
233
1.39
%
-
0.00
%
General Healthcare
9,852
-
0.00
%
1,762
17.88
%
-
0.00
%
Hospitality
49,392
918
1.86
%
3,567
7.22
%
-
0.00
%
Lodging
40,936
-
0.00
%
2,486
6.07
%
-
0.00
%
Restaurants
8,456
918
10.86
%
1,081
12.78
%
-
0.00
%
Retail Commercial Real Estate
45,835
0
0.00
%
7,739
16.88
%
0.00
%
Retail Services
11,870
0
0.00
%
1
0.01
%
-
0.00
%
Schools
1,115
0
0.00
%
-
0.00
%
-
0.00
%
Energy
85
0
0.00
%
85
100.00
%
-
0.00
%
Total
$
158,423
$
918
0.58
%
$
13,387
8.45
%
$
-
0.00
%
Income Statement
Net interest income totaled $10.7 million in fourth quarter, compared to $10.9 million in third quarter, and $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2021, net interest income increased 15.8% to $42.4 million, compared to $36.6 million in 2020.
Net interest margin was 3.77% for fourth quarter, a 20-basis point contraction compared to the third quarter, and a 36-basis point contraction compared to fourth quarter of 2020. “Despite a 10-basis point benefit from PPP loan payoffs for the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin was negatively impacted by excess balance sheet liquidity,” said Richard Pimentel, Chief Financial Officer. The cost of funds for the fourth quarter decreased 5-basis points to 0.31%, compared to 0.36% for the third quarter, and improved by 23-basis points compared to 0.54% for the fourth quarter of 2020. PPP loans included fees accounted for 10 basis points of net interest margin for the fourth quarter compared to 25-basis points in the third quarter, and 6 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year 2021, the net interest margin expanded 14-basis points to 4.03%, compared to 3.89% for 2020. Income from PPP loans contributed 13-basis points to the net interest margin in 2021 compared to 6-basis points in 2020.
Non-interest income totaled $944,000 in fourth quarter, compared to $1.0 million in third quarter, and $970,000 in fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the fourth quarter was primarily due to lower loan fees, servicing revenues and less revenue from loan sales. Other loan fees were $343,000 for the fourth quarter, compared to $383,000 in the third quarter and $383,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gain on sale of loans was $109,000 in fourth quarter, compared to $118,000 in the third quarter and $209,000 in fourth quarter of 2020. Non-interest income was $3.8 million for the year 2021, compared to $3.9 million for the year 2020, with the decrease during the year largely due to a reduction in loan fees and lower gain on sale of loans partially offset by an increase in other income related to increases in serving revenue and fair value adjustments on investments held at fair value.
Non-interest expense totaled $7.6 million in fourth quarter, compared to $6.9 million in third quarter, and $7.1 million in fourth quarter of 2020. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 65.23% for fourth quarter, compared to 57.31% for third quarter, and 65.68% for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2021, non-interest expense was $28.0 million, compared to $27.5 million in 2020. The Company continues to focus on expense control and gaining efficiencies through use of technology and process improvement. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2021 was 60.69% compared to 67.96% for the full year 2020.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $21.5 million, or 1.9%, to $1.16 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.14 billion, at September 30, 2021, and increased $181.6 million, or 18.6%, compared to $975.4 million, at December 31, 2020. Total loans increased by $1.5 million, to $892.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $890.6 million, at September 30, 2021, and increased $34.5 million, or 4.0%, compared to $857.6 million, at December 31, 2020. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $16.3 million during the quarter, or 1.9%, and increased $82.7 million, or 10.5%, compared to December 31, 2020.
Commercial real estate loans outstanding (which include SBA 504, construction and land) were up 19.6% from year ago levels to $480.8 million at December 31, 2021, and comprise 53.9% of the total loan portfolio. Manufactured housing loans were up 6.1% from year ago levels to $297.4 million and represent 33.3% of total loans. PPP loans were $21.3 million at December 31, 2021, and represent 2.4% of total loans, down from $36.1 million at September 30, 2021, and $69.5 million at December 31, 2020. Commercial loans (which include agriculture loans) were down 10.4% from year ago levels to $72.4 million and represent 8.1% of the total loan portfolio.
Total deposits increased $18.2 million, or 2.0%, to $950.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $931.9 million at September 30, 2021, and increased $183.9 million, or 24.0%, compared to $766.2 million at December 31, 2020. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $209.9 million at December 31, 2021, a $9.9 million decrease compared to $219.8 million at September 30, 2021, and a $28.1 million increase compared to $181.8 million at December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $29.5 million to $537.5 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $508.0 million at September 30, 2021, and increased $139.4 million compared to $398.1 million at December 31, 2020.
Certificates of deposit, which include brokered deposits, decreased $3.8 million during the quarter to $179.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $182.9 million at September 30, 2021, and increased $11.5 million compared to $167.5 million at December 31, 2020.
Stockholders’ equity increased to $101.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $98.8 million at September 30, 2021, and $89.0 million at December 31, 2020. Book value per common share increased to $11.72 at December 31, 2021, compared to $11.46 at September 30, 2021, and $10.50 at December 31, 2020.
Credit Quality
“Credit quality metrics improved during the quarter, with a substantial decrease in net-nonaccrual loans,” said Plourd. “We continue to closely monitor our loan portfolio and have elevated credit monitoring structures in place. Our disciplined approach of managing potential problem loans early has helped to keep us from incurring losses. This conservative loan grading system is a strategy that we put in place years ago and is reflective in our historic low loss ratio.”
At December 31, 2021, asset quality reflected improvement due to positive loan risk rating migrations during the fourth quarter. Total classified loans decreased year-over-year due to proactive risk rating of loans showing signs of financial stress during the pandemic, while net non-accrual loans also decreased year over year. All loans rated “Watch” or worse are monitored monthly and proactive measures are taken when any signs of deterioration to the credit are discovered.
The Company recorded a provision expense of $26,000 in the fourth quarter compared to a provision expense of $7,000 in third quarter and a negative provision expense of $44,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses, including the reserve for undisbursed loans, was $10.5 million, or 1.20% of total loans held for investment, at December 31, 2021, and 1.23% of total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans. Net non-accrual loans, plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure, decreased 28.5% to $3.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $4.3 million at September 30, 2021, and decreased 50.9% compared to $6.3 million at December 31, 2020.
There was $565,000 in net non-accrual loans as of December 31, 2021, compared to $1.7 million at September 30, 2021, and $3.7 million at December 31, 2020. Of the $565,000 of net non-accrual loans at December 31, 2021, $1,000 were SBA 504 loans, $306,000 were manufactured housing loans, and $258,000 were single family real estate loans.
There was $2.5 million in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of December 31, 2021, compared to $2.6 million at September 30, 2021, and at December 31, 2020. The majority of this balance relates to one property in the amount of $2.3 million.
Cash Dividend Declared
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable February 28, 2022 to common shareholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Stock Repurchase Program
On August 27, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had extended the stock repurchase plan until August 31, 2023. The Company did not repurchase shares during the fourth quarter of 2021, leaving $1.4 million available under the previously announced repurchase program.
Company Overview
Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank serving California’s Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has seven full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.
Industry Accolades
Community West was named to Piper Sandler’s Bank and Thrift Sm-All Stars – Class of 2021. This award recognized Community West as one of the top 35 best performing small capitalization institutions from a list of publicly traded banks and thrifts in the U.S. with market capitalizations less than $2.5 billion.
Community West Bank was awarded a “Super Premier Performance” rating by The Findley Reports. For 52 years, The Findley Reports has been recognizing the financial performance of banking institutions in California and the Western United States. Community West Bank is rated 5-star Superior by Bauer Financial.
Safe Harbor Disclosure
This release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve and are subject to significant risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control including, but not limited to, risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the strength of the United States economy in general and of the local economies in which we conduct operations, the effect of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, weather, natural disasters, climate change, increased unemployment, deterioration in credit quality of our loan portfolio and/or the value of the collateral securing the repayment of those loans, reduction in the value of our investment securities, the costs and effects of litigation and of adverse outcomes of such litigation, the cost and ability to attract and retain key employees, a breach of our operational or security systems, policies or procedures including cyber-attacks on us or third party vendors or service providers, regulatory or legal developments, United States tax policies, including our effective income tax rate, and our ability to implement and execute our business plan and strategy and expand our operations as provided therein. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including the risk factors contained in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available in the “Investor Relations” section of our website, https://www.communitywest.com/sec-filings/documents/default.aspx. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(in 000's, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,621
$
2,129
$
1,587
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions
206,754
184,806
58,953
Investment securities
22,773
23,608
22,043
Loans:
Commercial
72,423
66,713
80,851
Commercial real estate
480,801
473,338
402,148
SBA
8,580
9,589
11,851
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
21,317
36,109
69,542
Manufactured housing
297,363
292,476
280,284
Single family real estate
8,663
8,659
10,358
HELOC
3,579
3,717
3,861
Other (1)
(643
)
(6
)
(1,318
)
Total loans
892,083
890,595
857,577
Loans, net
Held for sale
23,408
24,400
31,229
Held for investment
868,675
866,195
826,348
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(10,404
)
(10,283
)
(10,194
)
Net held for investment
858,271
855,912
816,154
NET LOANS
881,679
880,312
847,383
Other assets
44,225
44,735
45,469
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,157,052
$
1,135,590
$
975,435
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
209,893
$
219,826
$
181,837
Interest-bearing demand
537,508
508,020
398,101
Savings
23,675
21,202
18,736
Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more)
17,612
15,956
30,536
Other certificates of deposit
161,443
166,938
136,975
Total deposits
950,131
931,942
766,185
Other borrowings
90,000
90,000
105,000
Other liabilities
15,546
14,881
15,243
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,055,677
1,036,823
886,428
Stockholders' equity
101,375
98,767
89,007
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,157,052
$
1,135,590
$
975,435
Common shares outstanding
8,650
8,616
8,473
Book value per common share
$
11.72
$
11.46
$
10.50
(1) Includes consumer, other loans, securitized loans, and deferred fees
COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(unaudited)
(in 000's, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
11,258
$
11,576
$
11,433
$
10,856
$
10,790
Investment securities and other
279
259
218
199
196
Total interest income
11,537
11,835
11,651
11,055
10,986
Deposits
614
708
771
742
815
Other borrowings
206
198
194
271
378
Total interest expense
820
906
965
1,013
1,193
Net interest income
10,717
10,929
10,686
10,042
9,793
Provision (credit) for loan losses
26
7
(41
)
(173
)
(44
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
10,691
10,922
10,727
10,215
9,837
Non-interest income
Other loan fees
343
383
310
313
383
Gains from loan sales, net
109
118
130
118
209
Document processing fees
123
145
138
106
129
Service charges
84
77
74
67
83
Other
285
317
220
293
166
Total non-interest income
944
1,040
872
897
970
Non-interest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
4,884
4,478
4,379
4,565
4,594
Occupancy, net
893
802
780
779
751
Professional services
441
434
430
340
399
Data processing
251
292
332
340
254
Depreciation
186
191
198
205
202
FDIC assessment
146
127
121
91
165
Advertising and marketing
198
189
164
183
110
Stock-based compensation
129
63
58
68
68
Other
478
284
207
289
526
Total non-interest expenses
7,606
6,860
6,669
6,860
7,069
Income before provision for income taxes
4,029
5,102
4,930
4,252
3,738
Provision for income taxes
1,135
1,467
1,379
1,231
1,111
Net income
$
2,894
$
3,635
$
3,551
$
3,021
$
2,627
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.34
$
0.42
$
0.42
$
0.36
$
0.31
Diluted
$
0.33
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.35
$
0.31
COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(unaudited)
(in 000's, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
11,258
$
10,790
$
45,123
$
42,948
Investment securities and other
279
196
955
906
Total interest income
11,537
10,986
46,078
43,854
Deposits
614
815
2,835
5,483
Other borrowings
206
378
869
1,782
Total interest expense
820
1,193
3,704
7,265
Net interest income
10,717
9,793
42,374
36,589
Provision (credit) for loan losses
26
(44
)
(181
)
1,223
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
10,691
9,837
42,555
35,366
Non-interest income
Other loan fees
343
383
1,349
1,546
Gains from loan sales, net
109
209
475
920
Document processing fees
123
129
512
513
Service charges
84
83
302
354
Other
285
166
1,115
579
Total non-interest income
944
970
3,753
3,912
Non-interest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
4,884
4,594
18,306
17,968
Occupancy, net
893
751
3,254
3,036
Professional services
441
399
1,645
1,801
Data processing
251
254
1,215
1,055
Depreciation
186
202
780
821
FDIC assessment
146
165
485
565
Advertising and marketing
198
110
734
673
Stock-based compensation
129
68
318
319
Other
478
526
1,258
1,285
Total non-interest expenses
7,606
7,069
27,995
27,523
Income before provision for income taxes
4,029
3,738
18,313
11,755
Provision for income taxes
1,135
1,111
5,212
3,510
Net income
$
2,894
$
2,627
$
13,101
$
8,245
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.34
$
0.31
$
1.53
$
0.97
Diluted
$
0.33
$
0.31
$
1.50
$
0.97
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOS
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Return on average common equity
11.42
%
14.77
%
11.85
%
13.68
%
9.70
%
Return on average assets
0.99
%
1.28
%
1.07
%
1.21
%
0.85
%
Efficiency ratio
65.23
%
57.31
%
65.68
%
60.69
%
67.96
%
Net interest margin
3.77
%
3.97
%
4.13
%
4.03
%
3.89
%
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Average assets
$
1,157,909
$
1,123,598
$
977,736
$
1,082,560
$
972,019
Average earning assets
1,126,473
1,091,792
944,073
1,050,829
940,993
Average total loans
888,519
882,058
845,620
884,601
831,863
Average deposits
950,601
920,165
726,223
876,397
730,884
Average common equity
100,579
97,636
88,171
95,770
85,027
EQUITY ANALYSIS
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Total common equity
$
101,375
$
98,767
$
89,007
Common stock outstanding
8,650
8,616
8,473
Book value per common share
$
11.72
$
11.46
$
10.50
ASSET QUALITY
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Nonaccrual loans, net
$
565
$
1,742
$
3,665
Nonaccrual loans, net/total loans
0.06%
0.20%
0.43%
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
$
2,518
$
2,572
$
2,614
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
$
3,083
$
4,314
$
6,279
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net/total assets
0.27%
0.38%
0.64%
Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter
$
(96)
$
(36)
$
(41)
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter/total loans
(0.01%)
(0.00%)
(0.00%)
Allowance for loan losses
$
10,404
$
10,283
$
10,194
Plus: Reserve for undisbursed loan commitments
94
106
92
Total allowance for credit losses
$
10,498
$
10,389
$
10,286
Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment
1.20%
1.19%
1.23%
Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans
1.23%
1.24%
1.35%
Allowance for loan losses/nonaccrual loans, net
1842.50%
590.34%
278.14%
Community West Bank *
Community bank leverage ratio
N/A
8.59%
9.29%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.56%
8.59%
9.29%
Tier 1 capital ratio
11.02%
10.93%
11.02%
Total capital ratio
12.19%
12.11%
12.27%
INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSIS
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Yield on total loans
5.03%
5.21%
5.08%
Yield on investments
2.78%
2.68%
2.46%
Yield on interest earning deposits
0.16%
0.16%
0.15%
Yield on earning assets
4.06%
4.30%
4.63%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
0.34%
0.40%
0.60%
Cost of total deposits
0.26%
0.31%
0.45%
Cost of borrowings
0.91%
0.87%
1.03%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.40%
0.45%
0.69%
Cost of funds
0.31%
0.36%
0.54%
* Capital ratios are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.
Contact:
Richard Pimentel, EVP & CFO
805.692.4410
www.communitywestbank.com