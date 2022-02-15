U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

Commvault Adds Intelligent Data Services Features to Fortify Ransomware Security

·2 min read
In this article:
  • CVLT
    Watchlist

Enhanced cloud integration supports new security capabilities

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and software as a service (SaaS) environments, today announced General Availability for Feature Release 11.26. These enhancements to our best-in-class Intelligent Data Services help to harden infrastructure against attack and improve recoverability, continuing Commvault's commitment to mitigating cyber threats—including ransomware—in any infrastructure: on-premises, in the cloud, and even across multiple clouds.

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault)
The new enhancements include:

  • Utilizing hardware-based security tokens, along with common access card support, helps to strengthen customers' security posture

  • Leveraging highly secure cloud authentication methods, including the AWS Key Management System (KMS) and Azure Key Vault

  • Extended Disaster Recovery orchestration now includes Object Storage and Big Data File Systems, to accommodate larger datasets.


"Today's enhancements are focused on rock-solid cybersecurity principles and architected for the cloud, while continuing to protect on-premises data. Our commitment to constant innovation and industry-leading Intelligent Data Services means that our customers are always able to combat the latest threats, no matter where their data lives. And new integrations with public cloud providers offer cloud-native support for today's most critical workloads," said Ranga Rajagopalan, Vice President of Products, Commvault.

Complete documentation of all the features and capabilities included with this release can be found at https://documentation.commvault.com/11.26/essential/143030_feature_release_1126.html.

About Commvault
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, Metallic is accelerating customer adoption to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-adds-intelligent-data-services-features-to-fortify-ransomware-security-301481926.html

SOURCE Commvault

Recommended Stories

