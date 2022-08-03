U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Commvault Named a Leader for 11th Consecutive Year in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a global enterprise leader in cloud data management, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a "Leader" in its most recent report: "2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions."¹

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault)
The 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on a range of factors, including completeness of vision and ability to execute.

As enterprise IT organizations are faced with challenges such as ransomware attacks, rampant data proliferation, rising security threats, and resource limitations, they need solutions that not only protect against these threats, but also detect them before they happen. As a result, customers are turning to Commvault to mitigate risk with its  integrated software and SaaS solution for air-gapped ransomware protection. Additionally, Commvault expanded its portfolio to include Threatwise™ which gives customers extended end-to-end proactive and responsive ransomware protection.

"We know CIOs are keeping data protection top of mind, especially as adoption of hybrid solutions continue to accelerate in the enterprise," said Rangaraaj Rajagopalan, Vice President of Products, Commvault. "We are helping these organizations consolidate their data management, simplify and reduce IT spend while protecting their most precious asset. Their data. Nobody has the workload breadth and depth to manage this across the entire data estate like Commvault and the best part is we enable this today. We believe this is why Gartner continues to recognize us as a Leader."

Commvault continues to expand its offerings with its broad partner ecosystem to engineer and deliver solutions designed to change the face of the hybrid cloud for customers. Most recently, Commvault partnered with Oracle to include Metallic Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) on Oracle Cloud. As part of Commvault's multi-cloud strategy, Metallic's industry-leading services will be offered on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and available in all commercial OCI regions globally.

To read the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report, visit: https://www.commvault.com/itleaders.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in data management. Our Intelligent Data Services help your organization do amazing things with your data by transforming how you protect, store, and use it. We provide a simple and unified Data Management Platform that spans all your data – regardless of where it lives (on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud) from legacy to modern workloads). Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software-as-a-Service via our Metallic portfolio. Over 25 years, more than 100,000 customers have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure, assessable, and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

  1. Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions" [Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, Jerry Rozeman, Jason Donham, August 1, 2022]

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-named-a-leader-for-11th-consecutive-year-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-backup-and-recovery-software-solutions-301598836.html

SOURCE Commvault

