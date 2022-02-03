U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Comp-U-Dopt to Provide Thousands of Free and Low-Cost Devices to Residents in Dallas

Digitunity
·4 min read

Comp-U-Dopt joins AT&T and Digitunity to help provide free or low-cost computers, digital literacy training, and technical support to Dallas underserved residents over the next two years

Featured Image for Digitunity

Featured Image for Digitunity
Featured Image for Digitunity

DALLAS, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comp-U-Dopt has been selected as part of a 10-city project led by AT&T and Digitunity to provide more than 2,000 refurbished computers and technology support over the next two years to students and families in Dallas.

This project aims to help bridge the digital divide in Dallas by providing underserved residents with digital resources and skills training needed for online learning success. Many students across the U.S. are affected by the digital divide and struggle to participate1 in online learning opportunities because of unreliable internet access, lack of computers or poor digital literacy skills. This project will help students engage in today's digital learning environment.

Digitunity selected Comp-u-Dopt to provide device refurbishment services, digital literacy training and technical support services in Dallas. In just the last 90 days, over 560 families in the Dallas metro area have benefited from receiving a donated computer from Comp-U-Dopt through this project.

"We are proud to be working with AT&T and Digitunity to help tackle the digital divide head-on in Dallas," said Megan Steckly, chief executive officer, Comp-U-Dopt. "Through our collaboration, we will provide much-needed computers and hands-on digital training to help make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable in our community."

This project is part of AT&T's $2 billion commitment to bridge the digital divide from 2021 to 2024 through efforts that promote broadband affordability, accessibility and safe adoption. Digitunity will create alliances among device refurbishing organizations, local nonprofits, and businesses to acquire previously used computers that will be refurbished into like-new devices and distributed to underserved students affected by the digital divide.

"Our commitment to narrowing the digital divide includes ensuring that learners have both the connectivity and the devices critical to success," said Mike Peterson, vice president, AT&T Texas. "Through our work with Digitunity and Comp-U-Dopt, we will be able to help thousands of underserved students and their families in Dallas get access to free computers and training resources that are vital for online learning success."

"Device ownership is foundational to digital equity, and technology reuse is a direct and logical answer to the pervasive challenge of the technology gap," stated Karisa Tashjian, director of programs, Digitunity. "Nonprofit technology refurbishers are critical players in their communities for providing people-centered, integrated service delivery systems that equip students and their families with the digital tools and support they need, both today and in the future."

For more information on how local nonprofits, businesses, and community leaders can get involved, please contact Karisa Tashjian, Director of Programs, https://links.digitunity.org/10-city-contact-us.

1 Common Sense Media

About Comp-U-Dopt
Comp-U-Dopt was founded in 2007. Since then, their service offerings have grown to include high-quality, hands-on, project-based after-school programming that aligns with high-demand careers to equip students with the skills needed for jobs today and tomorrow. The program serves to eliminate limited access to computers, facilitates growth in technical and digital literacy skills, and supports the future of youth and their communities. To learn more, please visit https://www.compudopt.org.

About Digitunity
Digitunity, a national nonprofit organization, connects corporate and individual donors of technology to thousands of partner organizations serving people in need across North America. With a proven body of work spanning over 37 years and a national network of member organizations, Digitunity is working to ensure all barriers that limit equitable opportunity to participate in our digitally connected society are removed. Learn more at https://www.digitunity.org or contact Karisa Tashjian at https://links.digitunity.org/10-city-contact-us.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T
We're committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives. As part of our company-wide $2 billion commitment from 2021 to 2024 to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning to invest in connectivity, technology, digital literacy, and education solutions to help today's learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, we've committed more than $600 million to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.

For more information, contact:
Tiffany Heikkila
AT&T Corporate Communications
Phone: 832.573.0958
Email: th067s@att.com

Megan Steckly, Chief Executive Officer
Comp-U-Dopt
Phone: 469.945.7206
Email: megan@compudopt.org

Karisa Tashjian, Director of Programs
Digitunity
Phone: 203.863.9100, x344
Email: https://links.digitunity.org/10-city-contact-us

Media Contact:
Bianca D'Angelo
(203) 577-7588 (Direct)
bianca@newswire.com
www.Newswire.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


