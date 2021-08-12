U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.25
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,415.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,023.50
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.80
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.07
    -0.18 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4400
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,131.61
    -970.47 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.36
    -7.47 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.01
    -6.13 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Compact Laminate Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End-Use

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The global compact laminate market was valued at US$ 3,696. 98 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,286. 13 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3. 9% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Compact Laminate Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End-Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128400/?utm_source=GNW
Compact Laminate is a material which is used for interior design, wall cladding, restroom partitions, and various other applications.Compact laminate is made up of kraft paper which is impregnated with phenolic resin as well as with decorative surface paper which is impregnated with melamine resin.

After drying the layers, they are stacked and sandwiched between laminate before being compressed at high temperature.The high temperature activates the resins and permanently fuses the layer into a panel.

The appearance of the compact laminate depends upon the decorative surface paper whereas the core of kraft paper provides a distinctive edge to the compact laminate.

Based on end-use, the compact laminate market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.In 2020, commercial segment dominated the compact laminate market.

Compact Laminate has various applications in the commercial sector and one of the major applications is using the compact laminate for restrooms and bathrooms.The compact laminates are an ideal choice for bathroom partitions as they are durable and water-resistant.

Most of the compact laminate panels are nonporous and microbe resistant, which makes them the perfect material to be used in places that are wet and are subjected to high humidity.The compact laminates are customizable as there are various color options along with customizing the height of the panels according to the type of restroom to be manufactured.

Also, the compact laminates enhance the aesthetic appeal of the commercial bathrooms. The compact laminates are also used for external wall cladding applications and ventilated rain-screen facade applications in malls, outdoor tables, furniture, and service stations, among others.

Geographically, the compact laminate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global compact laminate market.

Compact laminates are mainly used as countertops for kitchen, tables, bathroom for residential as well as office space in the Asia Pacific region.The compact laminates are also used for reconstruction and remodeling of residential homes and buildings in countries of Asia Pacific.

Increase growth in the construction of commercial spaces in country such as India has led to an increase demand for compact laminates to be used in shopping malls, hotels, offices among others in Asia Pacific.

The ongoing pandemic has drastically altered the status of the chemical and materials sector and negatively impacted the growth of the compact laminates market.The implementation of measures to combat the spread of the virus has aggravated the situation and affected the growth of several industrial sectors.

The market has been negatively impacted by the sudden distortion in operational efficiencies and disruptions in the value chains attributable to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries.Disruptions in terms of sourcing of raw materials from suppliers and temporarily closures of manufacturing bases due to indefinite lockdowns and temporary quarantines have impacted the growth of the building and construction industry.

As per an article published by land Berger GmbH, in June 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted a decline in real gross domestic product (GDP) of ~3% worldwide, with current growth rate at 5.9% points lesser to 2.9% growth witnessed in 2019. The article further stated the building and construction activities in the US and Europe have relatively shrunk, negatively impacting the GDP contributed by construction sector. The commercial construction sector is likely to face more disruptions in comparison to residential construction sector during the pandemic period. Similarly, the pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of furniture market due to reduced demand, financial stress, and disruptions to the supply chain. The significant decline in the growth of the several industrial sectors negatively impacted the demand for compact laminates in the global market. Further, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for compact laminates is expected to rise globally. Additionally, new product development and launches is expected to stimulate the demand for compact laminates in post-pandemic times. For instance, in November 2020, Greenlam Industries Ltd., which is ranked amongst the top 3 laminate manufacturers globally and the largest in Asia, launched revolutionary laminates, which have been proven to be effective against SARS-CoV-2, with 99% efficacy within 30 minutes of exposure to the laminate surface and completely eradicates the virus in 45 minutes. The test for efficacy was conducted by Ministry of Science & technology (Government of India). The expanding demand for compact laminates across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, along with significant investment by prominent manufacturers, is expected to drive the growth of the compact laminates market.

AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd.; EGGER Group; Greenlam Industries Ltd.; Wilsonart LLC; Merino Laminates Ltd.; Swiss Krono Group; Trespa International B.V.; Lamitech; Kronoplus Limited; and Royal Crown are among the major players operating in the global compact laminate market.

The overall global compact laminate market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the global compact laminate market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128400/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • Biden’s OPEC+ Statement Is Meant for Domestic Consumption

    President BIden's national security adviser urged Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other oil producers to help the U.S. recovery. The message isn't meant for them.

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • How Tesla's Vehicle Deliveries Are Likely to Soar More Than 50% This Year

    The electric-car maker's deliveries have grown at uncanny rates for years -- and 2021 looks like it will be no exception.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Waiting for Eastman Chemical to Restart Its Uptrend

    For his final "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer checked in with Mark Costa, chairman and CEO of Eastman Chemical , the chemical maker. Costa said that Eastman has been transforming itself into an environmental technology leader. The company now has plastic recycling agreements with 20 top consumer brands including Estee Lauder and Procter & Gamble .

  • Beijing Signals Yearslong Tech Crackdown as Investors Reevaluate China Bets

    China's tech crackdown extends far beyond crypto, into education and insurance.

  • Spread of COVID-19 Delta variant knocks oil demand outlook - IEA

    Rising demand for oil abruptly reversed course in July and is set to proceed more slowly for the rest of the year due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. "Growth for the second half of 2021 has been downgraded more sharply, as new COVID-19 restrictions imposed in several major oil consuming countries, particularly in Asia, look set to reduce mobility and oil use," the Paris-based IEA said. "We now estimate that demand fell in July as the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant undermined deliveries in China, Indonesia and other parts of Asia," it said in its monthly oil report.

  • Oil Steady While Traders Weigh Impact of Delta Variant on Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day advance as traders tried to assess how the latest virus wave will impact world fuel demand during the rest of the year.Futures in New York traded near $69 a barrel after rising more than 4% over the previous two sessions. The International Energy Agency cut its global consumption forecasts “sharply” for the rest of this year and predicted a new surplus in 2022. Yet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimated the net impact of the delta virus variant on oil dema

  • The US used-car bubble has burst

    In July, used-car prices slowed down, after galloping upwards in the spring and early summer. It was part of a more tempered rate of inflation, which should allay fears of an overheating economy.

  • Markets Remain Unfazed After Biden’s Push for More Oil

    Biden says $3.5 trillion budget plan will help families, China to tighten control on the private sector, Covid fight intensifies as employers are urged to require vaccines, and other news to start your day.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • Exploration Drilling Underway

    Montréal, August 11, 2021 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX)(OTC: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) is pleased to disclose that exploration drilling is underway on two if its mineral projects located in Icel...

  • Best Preferred Stock ETFs for Q4 2021

    Preferred stockholders have a higher claim to dividend payouts and the distribution of assets compared to common stockholders. In the event that a company liquidates, holders of preferred stock have a greater chance of getting paid.

  • Foxconn says watching for impact from worsening COVID-19 in Asia

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn, which assembles Apple's iPhones, reported a consensus-beating 30% surge in quarterly profit on Thursday but cautioned it would have to "wait and see" if the worsening COVID-19 crisis in Asia would hurt its supply chain. The world's largest contract electronics maker has benefited from strong demand for technology products as people continue to telecommute amid the pandemic - a trend smartphone and laptop sellers such as Samsung Electronics and Lenovo say is likely to persist. For the Taiwanese company, demand for smartphones has been the main driver of record high net profit and revenue in the first half of the year, Chief Financial Officer David Huang said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter results.

  • Oil prices finish higher as selling sparked by White House blast at OPEC fades

    Oil futures erased early losses that came after the White House said it would press OPEC to raise output, turning higher in the wake of data that showed declines in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline.

  • China's COVID outbreak hitting services sector, travel, hospitality

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's tighter social restrictions to fight its latest COVID-19 outbreak, now in its fourth week and involving more than a dozen cities, are hitting the services sector especially travel and hospitality in the world's second-largest economy. China has refrained from full lockdowns of major cities such as those seen during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak in Hubei province, to avoid totally paralysing the economy. "The current wave has led to the re-imposition of much tighter social distancing measures, which would significantly hurt the transport, tourism, and other service sectors," Citi analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday.

  • How auto makers like Ford and GM are reimagining the future of car buying

    Auto makers are speeding up the trend of making their mass-market vehicles nearly to order, one of the many ways that the pandemic and accompanying supply shortages and increased demand for one's own wheels may have changed the industry for years to come.

  • European regulator looking at possible side effects of COVID vaccines

    Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.

  • Oil prices steady as IEA warns of slowdown in demand recovery

    Oil prices steadied on Thursday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the recovery of global oil demand. Brent crude futures was down 12 cents, or 0.17%, at $71.32 a barrel by 1056 GMT, after earlier rising to a session-high of $71.90. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures edged down 20 cents, or 0.29%, to $69.05.