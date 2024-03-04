Compagnie Financière Richemont SA's (VTX:CFR) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Compagnie Financière Richemont's (VTX:CFR) stock increased significantly by 28% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Compagnie Financière Richemont's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Compagnie Financière Richemont is:

21% = €4.0b ÷ €19b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.21 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Compagnie Financière Richemont's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

First thing first, we like that Compagnie Financière Richemont has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 14% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Compagnie Financière Richemont's moderate 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Compagnie Financière Richemont's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CFR worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CFR is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Compagnie Financière Richemont Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 41% (implying that the company retains 59% of its profits), it seems that Compagnie Financière Richemont is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Compagnie Financière Richemont has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 57% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Compagnie Financière Richemont's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

