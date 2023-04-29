Compagnie Financière Richemont SA's (VTX:CFR) largest shareholders are individual investors with 56% ownership, institutions own 35%

Key Insights

Significant control over Compagnie Financière Richemont by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 35% of the company

Institutional ownership in Compagnie Financière Richemont is 35%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 56% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Compagnie Financière Richemont.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Compagnie Financière Richemont?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Compagnie Financière Richemont already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Compagnie Financière Richemont's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Compagnie Financière Richemont. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Compagnie Financière Richemont's case, its Top Key Executive, Johann Rupert, is the largest shareholder, holding 9.1% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.2% and 2.6% of the stock.

Story continues

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Compagnie Financière Richemont

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA. It is a very large company, and board members collectively own CHF8.1b worth of shares (at current prices). we sometimes take an interest in whether they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 56% stake in Compagnie Financière Richemont, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

