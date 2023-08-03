Compagnie Financière Richemont (VTX:CFR) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €3.50

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of September to €3.50. This takes the dividend yield to 2.5%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Compagnie Financière Richemont's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Compagnie Financière Richemont's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 29.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from €0.793 total annually to €3.57. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Compagnie Financière Richemont has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 26% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Compagnie Financière Richemont's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Compagnie Financière Richemont is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Compagnie Financière Richemont that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

