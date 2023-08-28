Compagnie Financière Richemont (VTX:CFR) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At €3.50

The board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €3.50 on the 22nd of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 2.8%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Compagnie Financière Richemont's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Compagnie Financière Richemont's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 28.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was €0.793, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €3.57. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Compagnie Financière Richemont has impressed us by growing EPS at 26% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Compagnie Financière Richemont is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Compagnie Financière Richemont that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

