Compagnie Financière Richemont (VTX:CFR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €3.50

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of September to €3.50. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.4%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Compagnie Financière Richemont's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 4.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was €0.793, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €2.15. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Compagnie Financière Richemont has grown earnings per share at 26% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like Compagnie Financière Richemont's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Compagnie Financière Richemont is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 26 Compagnie Financière Richemont analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

