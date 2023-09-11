Compagnie Financière Richemont's (VTX:CFR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €3.50 on the 28th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 2.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Compagnie Financière Richemont's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, Compagnie Financière Richemont's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 28.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 43%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.793 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of €3.57. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Compagnie Financière Richemont has been growing its earnings per share at 26% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Compagnie Financière Richemont's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Compagnie Financière Richemont that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

