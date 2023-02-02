Compagnie Financière Tradition: Adjusted revenue of CHF 1,028.6m in 2022, growth of 10.6% in constant currencies
Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the year with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 947.4m compared with CHF 873.6m in 2021, up 10.5% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 8.4%.
For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 1,028.6m, compared with CHF 950.8m in 2021, an increase of 10.6% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 10.4% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was up 14.6%. At current exchange rates, consolidated adjusted revenue increased by 8.2%, with IDB up 8.5% and Non-IDB up 0.3% respectively, due to the weakening of the Japanese currency during the year.
After an increase of 7.7% in constant currencies during the first semester, the consolidated adjusted revenue was up 13.8% in constant currencies in the second half of the year compared with the equivalent period in 2021, with IDB up 13.9% and Non-IDB up 11.9%.
Finally, in the fourth quarter, reported consolidated revenue was CHF 231.1m compared with CHF 219.0m in the fourth quarter 2021, representing an increase of 8.9% in constant currencies. The Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 250.9m against CHF 239.3m in 2021, up 8.7% in constant currencies with IDB up 8.8% and Non-IDB up 5.9%. At current exchange rates, consolidated adjusted revenue increased by 4.8%, with IDB up 5.5% and Non-IDB down 11.4%.
1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
