Compagnie Financière Tradition: Annual Report 2022 and General Meeting

Compagnie Financière Tradition
·1 min read
Compagnie Financière Tradition

 

Ad hoc announcement pursuant 
to Article 53 of the Six Exchange
Regulation Listing Rules

 

  Lausanne, 27 April 2023

Annual Report 2022
of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

The Annual Report and Accounts 2022 of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is available on the Company’s website at

http://www.tradition.com/financials/reports.aspx

Compagnie Financière Tradition’s annual general meeting will be held on Thursday, 25 May 2023 at 3.30 pm at the Hotel Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne. Notice of the meeting with the agenda and proposals of the Board of Directors is published on 27 April 2023 in the “FOSC”, and is also available on the Company’s website at

https://www.tradition.com/financials/press-releases/2023.aspx

For information and subject to approval of the General meeting of shareholders, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA shares will go ex-dividend on 30 May 2023 and the dividend will be paid in cash and as bearer shares on 6 June 2023.

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Patrick Combes, President

Rohan Sant

 

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

Voxia communication

 

+41 (0)21 343 52 87

+41 (0)22 591 22 63

 

actionnaire@tradition.ch

rohan.sant@voxia.ch

 

 

 

 

