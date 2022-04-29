U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

Compagnie Financière Tradition: Annual Report 2021 of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition
·1 min read
In this article:
  • CFNCF
Compagnie Financi&#xe8;re Tradition
Compagnie Financière Tradition

Ad hoc announcement pursuant
to Article 53 of the Six Exchange
Regulation Listing Rules

Lausanne, 29 April 2022

Annual Report 2021
of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

The Annual Report and Accounts 2021 of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is available on the Company’s website at

http://www.tradition.com/financials/reports.aspx

Compagnie Financière Tradition’s annual general meeting will be held on Thursday, 24 May 2022 at 3.30 pm at the Hotel Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne. Notice of the meeting with the agenda and proposals of the Board of Directors is published on 29 April 2022 in the “FOSC”, and is also available on the Company’s website at

https://www.tradition.com/financials/press-releases/2022.aspx

For information and subject to approval of the General meeting of shareholders, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA shares will go ex-dividend on 27 May 2022 and the dividend will be paid in cash and as bearer shares on 3 June 2022.

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA
ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA


Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
MEDIA CONTACTS


Patrick Combes, President

Rohan Sant

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

Voxia communication

+41 (0)21 343 52 87

+41 (0)22 591 22 63

actionnaire@tradition.ch

rohan.sant@voxia.ch

Attachment


