Compagnie Financière Tradition: Dividend 2021 approved

PRESS RELEASE Lausanne, 21 May 2021

Compagnie Financière Tradition: AGM approves dividend 2021 proposal

Dividend 2021

The Annual General Meeting of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA, Lausanne («CFT») on 19 May 2021 approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute a dividend in the form of a cash dividend and a distribution of treasury shares held by CFT («dividend»).

The dividend consists of a cash payment of a gross amount of CHF 5.00 («cash dividend») per bearer share of CFT with a nominal value of CHF 2.50 («bearer share(s)») and the distribution of one bearer share for every 75 bearer shares held, to be deducted from the legal reserve from capital contributions («stock dividend»).

CASH DIVIDEND (coupon no. 26)

Amount

CHF 5.00 gross respectively after deduction of the federal withholding tax of 35 %

CHF 3.25 net in cash for each bearer share

Ex-dividend date

21 May 2021

Payment date

31 May 2021

STOCK DIVIDEND (coupon no. 26)

Distribution ratio

One bearer share for every 75 bearer shares held.

Reference share price

CHF 114.58

The reference share price corresponds to the average of the closing prices of the bearer shares on SIX Swiss Exchange for the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. from 20 April to 18 May 2021), less the gross amount of the cash dividend of CHF 5.00.

Payment of fractions

Fractions of bearer shares will be settled in cash based on the reference share price. Rounding up of fractions is not possible.

Ex-dividend date

21 May 2021

Payment date

31 May 2021

Procedure for shareholders

For custody account holders: Shareholders do not need to take any action. The custodian bank automatically handles the payment of the dividend (cash dividend and stock dividend).

For holders of share certificates: Shareholders keeping their bearer shares at home are asked to submit their coupons no. 26 to their bank to claim the cash dividend. In order to receive the stock dividend, such shareholders were asked to deposit their bearer shares in a custody account before the Annual General Meeting. If they failed to do so, the will receive a cash payment corresponding to one seventy-fifth of the reference share price for each coupon no. 26 submitted to their bank.

Taxes

The cash dividend (taxable gross amount of CHF 5.00 per bearer share) is subject to income tax for shareholders domiciled in Switzerland and subject to the federal withholding tax of 35 %. CFT will transfer the withholding tax on the cash dividend to the Federal Tax Administration.

The stock dividend (including fractions paid in cash), taxable gross amount of CHF 1.53 per bearer share (reference share price divided by 75) is not subject to the Swiss turnover tax and the federal withholding tax.

The stock dividend is not subject to income tax for shareholders domiciled in Switzerland who hold the bearer shares as private assets. The stock dividend is subject to income tax for shareholders domiciled in Switzerland who hold the bearer shares as business assets.

Shareholders domiciled outside Switzerland will be taxed according to the applicable laws of their respective country and may reclaim the federal withholding tax in accordance with any applicable double taxation agreements.

This notice does not constitute a prospectus as defined in the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA).

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Securities No. ISIN Ticker symbol

Bearer shares with a nominal value of each CHF 2.50 1 434 511 CH 001 434511 7 CFT

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS



Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication +41 (0)21 343 52 87 +41 (0)22 591 22 63 actionnaire@tradition.ch rohan.sant@voxia.ch

