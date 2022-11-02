U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,872.00
    +6.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,713.00
    +28.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,357.25
    +25.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.40
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.37
    +1.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.50
    +3.80 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.81
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1509
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4310
    -0.8010 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,473.30
    -154.49 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.93
    +0.88 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Compagnie Financière Tradition: Growth in adjusted revenue by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter to CHF 252.6m

Compagnie Financière Tradition
·1 min read
Compagnie Financière Tradition
Compagnie Financière Tradition

 

Ad hoc announcement pursuant 
to Article 53 of the Six Exchange
Regulation Listing Rules

 

  Lausanne, 2 November 2022

Growth in adjusted revenue by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter to CHF 252.6m

Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew strongly during the third quarter 2022 with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 232.4m compared with CHF 202.6m in 2021, representing an increase of 19.2% at constant exchange rates (an increase of 14.7% at current exchange rates). For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 252.6m compared with CHF 220.5m in 2021, up 19.4% at constant exchange rates with the adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) up 19.4% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) up 19.2%. At current exchange rates, consolidated adjusted revenue would increase by 14.5%, with IDB up 15.1% and Non-IDB down 0.3% due to the weakening of the Japanese currency.

Over the first nine months of the year, reported consolidated revenue was CHF 716.3m compared with CHF 654.6m in the same period in 2021, up 11.1% at constant exchange rates (an increase of 9.4% at current exchange rates). The Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 777.7m against
CHF 711.5m in 2021, up 11.3% at constant exchange rates with IDB up 11.0% and Non-IDB up 18.0%. At current exchange rates, consolidated adjusted revenue would increase by 9.3%, with IDB up 9.5% and Non-IDB up 4.7% respectively.

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA
ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA


Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
MEDIA CONTACTS

 

 


Patrick Combes, President

Rohan Sant

 

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

Voxia communication

 

+41 (0)21 343 52 87

+41 (0)22 591 22 63

 

actionnaire@tradition.ch

rohan.sant@voxia.ch

 

 

 

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things tomorrow — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Wednesday could be the turning point.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • U.S. Treasury sweetens the pot on I-bonds by adding a fixed rate

    After record-breaking sales of I-bonds in October, the U.S. Treasury is dangling another good deal in front of savers for the next six months. Starting Nov. 2, when I-bonds will be available again after site maintenance at TreasuryDirect.gov, the inflation-adjusted annualized rate will be 6.89%, down from 9.62%. The fixed rate at the time of purchase will stay with the bond as long as you hold it — up to 30 years — but the inflation adjustment resets every six months in November and May.

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.

  • You Should Have Waited. The New I Bond Rate is More Attractive.

    Individual investors rushed to purchase series I Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds last week, before a Friday deadline to get a 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Investors were so eager to get the juicy rate that the TreasuryDirect website struggled under the traffic last week. Yet the new rate structure for I Bonds actually is more attractive, even though the rate of 6.89% for the first six months, announced earlier Tuesday by the Treasury, is lower, Barron’s estimates.

  • The world’s top stock strategist called markets’ unexpected October rally—what he sees coming next isn’t as pretty

    Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson has seen a song of “ice” and “fire” in markets for over a year now, and he says winter is still coming.

  • Airbnb stock sinks on Q3 earnings amid slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Airbnb's third-quarter earnings results.

  • How Low Can These 2 FAANG Stocks Go?

    The beginning of a new month wasn't enough to inspire lasting gains for the stock market. After the market jumped briefly at the open, investors pulled back throughout the day, giving back gains from a substantial recovery in October, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) modestly lower on the day.

  • Why Abiomed Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) soared 50% on Tuesday after the medical device maker struck an acquisition deal with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). J&J will make a tender offer for Abiomed's publicly traded shares. Under the terms of the agreement, Abiomed's share owners would receive $380 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of roughly $16.6 billion.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • What to Expect from Qualcomm Earnings and QCOM Stock

    Trading 39% from its highs, all eyes will be on Qualcomm (QCOM), set to report earnings on Wednesday, November 2. Investors will get the first glimpse of how the largest semiconductor companies are handling high inflation.

  • Shopify CEO Buys $10 Million of Stock in the Open Market

    Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke disclosed in a Canadian securities filing that he bought $10 million of the e-commerce software company’s shares on Monday, a week after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. This is the second time this year that Lutke has increased his bet on Shopify (ticker: SHOP) shares. “Our founder believes in Shopify’s strong business potential and vision for long-term growth,” Shopify said in a statement about Lutke’s latest purchase.

  • Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is expected to provide an update on its pipeline candidates during its third-quarter earnings.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Airbnb, AMD, Electronic Arts, and more

    Airbnb, AMD, and Mondelez are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

  • AMD Beats Profit Estimates as It Pushes Deeper Into Servers

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. climbed in late trading after an expansion into server processors helped offset a slumping personal-computer market last quarter and the chipmaker vowed to make further gains.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in November

    Today, I provide stock analysis on the 10 best stocks to buy now in November that I believe have significant upside for long-term investors. I provide a blend of stocks, from hypergrowth stocks, to mature growth and dividend stocks.

  • Breaking Down Block (SQ) Stock Before Q3 Earnings

    Trading 77% from its highs, Block (SQ) stock is one investors might consider adding to their portfolios going into its Q3 earnings release on November 3. Long-term investors may see an opportunity to get in on the innovative financial services company.

  • Fed Meeting: Powell Will Try To Halt S&P 500 Rally, But Can He?

    The Fed meeting this week likely won't signal a slower pace of rate hikes, as Wall Street hopes. But that might not derail the S&P 500 rally.

  • Fed to Hike Big Again and Open Door to Downshift: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve looks set to deliver a fourth straight super-sized rate increase with Chair Jerome Powell repeating his resolute message on inflation and opening the door to a downshift -- without necessarily pivoting yet.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts

  • Livent (LTHM) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Livent (LTHM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 6.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?