These companies announced mass layoffs: Find out how many job cuts are coming to NJ

Mass layoffs — 3,600 job cuts — are coming to the Garden State in 2024. Want to know how many of them will be at your company? NorthJersey.com has a new searchable database that can help.

The database is searchable by topic, location and keywords: See which companies announced layoffs and closings: Search WARN Notices for mass layoffs on this database.

Ahold eCommerce Sales Company, which runs an automated warehouse in Jersey City is planning to let go of 454 employees starting March 1.

Other significant layoffs include Barclays Service Corporation, which notified 244 of its employees on Dec. 1 that layoffs would be coming at some point this year.

One hundred and four Charles Schwab & Co. employees said goodbye to their coworkers earlier this month; Novelis ALR Rolled Products Inc. will part ways with 109 of its employees on Feb. 5.

These announcements come at a time when New Jersey reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.7%, with 227,954 of its 4,848,199 labor force out of work.

That is a huge drop from New Jersey's record high unemployment rate of 16.6% reached in June 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the two years that followed, however, the state achieved a record low unemployment rate of just 2.8% in September 2022.

The healthcare sector, however, is not immune to economic pressures in these post-COVID days. RWJ Barnabas Health will be laying off 79 employees at an as yet to be determined date and Burlington, NC-based Labcorp plans to let go of 239 employees from its various New Jersey locations.

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. is expected to lay off 300 employees. Taken together, these companies represent approximately 16.78% of the total layoffs across all sectors, according to the database.

