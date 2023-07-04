Companies Like Atomo Diagnostics (ASX:AT1) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Atomo Diagnostics (ASX:AT1) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Atomo Diagnostics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Atomo Diagnostics last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$10m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$3.6m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.8 years from December 2022. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Atomo Diagnostics Growing?

Atomo Diagnostics managed to reduce its cash burn by 69% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And while hardly exciting, it was still good to see revenue growth of 12% during that time. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Atomo Diagnostics has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can Atomo Diagnostics Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Atomo Diagnostics has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$47m, Atomo Diagnostics' AU$3.6m in cash burn equates to about 7.6% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Atomo Diagnostics' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Atomo Diagnostics' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its revenue growth, but even that wasn't too bad! Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Atomo Diagnostics (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

