Companies Can Benchmark Leadership Strategy by Participating in DDI's Survey for Global Leadership Forecast 2023 With HR Analyst Josh Bersin

PITTSBURGH, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, DDI has opened its Global Leadership Forecast 2023 survey, which is the largest leadership survey of its kind. As part of their participation in the study, companies receive a personalized benchmarking report on their leadership strategy against changing market trends.

For the 2023 study, DDI is again partnering with leading human resources industry analyst Josh Bersin. Bersin is a renowned global research analyst, speaker, and writer, as well as CEO of The Josh Bersin Company.

"As we collected data for our last survey in 2020, CEOs told us loud and clear that their talent strategy was the top concern keeping them up at night," said Stephanie Neal, director of DDI's Center for Analytics and Behavioral Research. "In this report, we expect to see that amplified as the Great Resignation rages on, deep uncertainty surrounds global markets, and talent emerges as the single most important competitive advantage for any company's future. Companies need to know right away if they're falling behind in their approach to attracting, retaining and developing top talent for their future leadership bench."

The 2023 study is the tenth in the series of GLF studies dating back to 1999. In the most recent study, the Global Leadership Forecast 2021, more than 15,000 global leaders and 2,100 HR professionals from 1,740 organizations contributed to the report.

"Today, leaders face unique challenges around hiring, retaining, and engaging their teams," Bersin said. "I look forward to supporting DDI on the Global Leadership Forecast as we look to better understand the best practices and new models of leadership around the world."

As with the Global Leadership Forecast 2021, this year's study will be published in a series of reports that take a deep dive into significant issues affecting leaders, HR, and the C-suite. A few of the current and emerging topics it will cover include:

The state of retention and best practices for retaining top talent.

The impact of digital technologies and automation on work.

Critical leadership skills for the future, including managing change and virtual leadership.

How leaders are experiencing and driving inclusion, diversity and equity.

Driving connectedness in different work models (remote, hybrid, in-person).

Adoption of new approaches to learning, including virtual and immersive experiences.

Impact of organizational support on burnout and well-being.

Current trends in leadership development practices.

Any organization may participate in the study. To receive the custom benchmarking analysis, each organization must meet minimum participation requirements.

The deadline to participate in the HR Survey is June 17, 2022, while leaders can participate until July 1, 2022. The surveys are available in English, French, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Bahasa Indonesia, Turkish and Portuguese.

To participate in the survey or find out more information, visit ddiworld.com/glfsurvey.

About DDI

DDI is a global leadership consulting firm that helps organizations hire, promote and develop exceptional leaders. From first-time managers to C-suite executives, DDI is by leaders' sides, supporting them in every critical moment of leadership. Built on five decades of research and experience in the science of leadership, DDI's evidence-based assessment and development solutions enable millions of leaders around the world to succeed, propelling their organizations to new heights. For more information, visit ddiworld.com.

