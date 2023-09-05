Which companies are the best employers in Kentucky? UK and Norton top the Forbes list

Within the many places to work in Kentucky, three Louisville-based companies, including Humana and Norton Healthcare, made the top 10 list of best employees in the state in 2023, according to a recently released listing from Forbes.

Norton Healthcare, one of Louisville's fastest-growing health care providers, ranked No. 3, while Baptist Health came in at No. 8 and Humana, a national insurance company based in Louisville, came at No. 9, according to the ranking.

Forbes released its fifth annual list ranking the best employers in the state based on employee surveys in August, evaluating different aspects of the company, including working conditions, diversity, and image.

The University of Kentucky, without including its health care system, topped the list.

Louisville employer rankings, according to Forbes

3. Norton Healthcare (18,000 employees)

8. Baptist Health (Kentucky) (23,000)

9. Humana (67,100)

13. Brown-Forman (2,600)

18. Texas Roadhouse (82,000)

24. University of Louisville (7,016)

39. KentuckyOne Health (12,000)

Top 5 employers in Kentucky, according to Forbes

University of Kentucky (12,000 employees) U.S. Department of the Treasury (100,000) Norton Healthcare (18,000) Microsoft (122,000) Flowers Foods (13,200)

