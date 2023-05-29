Companies Like Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Bigblu Broadband's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Bigblu Broadband last reported its balance sheet in November 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£4.2m. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£1.9m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.2 years as of November 2022. Notably, however, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Bigblu Broadband will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Bigblu Broadband Growing?

Bigblu Broadband managed to reduce its cash burn by 75% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And while hardly exciting, it was still good to see revenue growth of 15% during that time. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Bigblu Broadband To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Bigblu Broadband seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Bigblu Broadband's cash burn of UK£1.9m is about 7.1% of its UK£27m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Bigblu Broadband's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Bigblu Broadband is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its revenue growth wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that at least one analyst is forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Bigblu Broadband that investors should know when investing in the stock.

