Companies Like BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is BioNexus Gene Lab's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at September 2023, BioNexus Gene Lab had cash of US$6.1m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$736k. Therefore, from September 2023 it had 8.3 years of cash runway. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

Is BioNexus Gene Lab's Revenue Growing?

Given that BioNexus Gene Lab actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. Regrettably, the company's operating revenue moved in the wrong direction over the last twelve months, declining by 8.8%. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how BioNexus Gene Lab has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can BioNexus Gene Lab Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, BioNexus Gene Lab shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

BioNexus Gene Lab's cash burn of US$736k is about 2.7% of its US$28m market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is BioNexus Gene Lab's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about BioNexus Gene Lab's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for BioNexus Gene Lab (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

