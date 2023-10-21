Companies Like Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Codexis' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2023, Codexis had cash of US$92m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$6.0m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of June 2023. Importantly, though, analysts think that Codexis will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Codexis Growing?

Codexis managed to reduce its cash burn by 79% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue dropped 27% during the same time frame. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Codexis To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Codexis seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Codexis' cash burn of US$6.0m is about 5.1% of its US$119m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Codexis' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Codexis' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for Codexis that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

