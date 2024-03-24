Companies Like Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2023, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had cash of US$306m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$147m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2023 it had 2.1 years of cash runway. Notably, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals trimmed its cash burn by 4.1% over the last twelve months. On top of that, operating revenue was up 22%, making for a heartening combination Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Deciphera Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Deciphera Pharmaceuticals seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.2b, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' US$147m in cash burn equates to about 12% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn?

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals appears to be in pretty good health when it comes to its cash burn situation. Not only was its revenue growth quite good, but its cash runway was a real positive. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals that investors should know when investing in the stock.

