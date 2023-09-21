Companies don't manufacture cars in Arizona, but UAW strike could bring pain

The limited strike against General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis hasn’t had much impact yet in Arizona. The companies don't have a large presence here, nor does the United Auto Workers union. But if the work stoppage spreads or endures for weeks or months, certain suppliers here could feel the bite.

None of the Big Three manufacturers has a large workforce in Arizona, let alone a unionized one. The UAW currently is striking at one factory of each of those three manufacturers, at plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

As for Arizona, GM recently announced it would downsize its presence here, closing a Chandler facility and laying off 936 employees. The facility, opened in 2014, focused on providing services and solutions for GM cars and trucks as the company transitions to an electric vehicle future.

GM employed more than 1,100 people there as of midyear in positions including software developers, data analysts, business analysts, product managers and software architects. It was one of four GM technology hubs nationally.

From proving grounds to manufacturing: Arizona's automotive facilities

GM operates four other facilities in Arizona, including a proving ground for hot-weather testing in Yuma and a financial customer service center in Chandler. Several other automakers have Arizona proving grounds and small staffs in those locations.

Arizona has emerged as a center for manufacturing electric and hybrid cars and trucks, but workers at the two biggest such facilities, both in Pinal County, aren’t unionized. Neither Lucid Motors, which is building luxury electric cars in Casa Grande, nor Nikola, which is building zero-emissions heavy trucks in Coolidge, have been affected by the strike, according to representatives of those companies.

But Arizona businesses that supply the automotive industry could feel a pinch if the strike, which is entering its second week, lingers or spreads to more factories.

One example is copper-mining giant Freeport-McMoRan. A company spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment, but about 12% of global copper is used in the transportation sector, according to a report cited by the Phoenix-based corporation in its latest annual 10-K filing.

“Electric vehicles … consume up to four times the amount of copper in terms of weight compared to vehicles of similar size with an internal combustion engine and require copper-intensive charging station infrastructure to refuel,” Freeport said in its latest 10-K report.

State's semiconductor suppliers in spotlight

If the autoworkers strike continues for long, another industry that could feel the impact is semiconductors, which are finding increased use in cars and trucks, whether electric or gasoline-powered.

“The most likely place we could see an impact in Arizona is on the semiconductor side,” said Dale Rogers, a professor of logistics and supply chain management at Arizona State University.

Scottsdale-based On Semiconductor, for example, derived 40% of its 2022 revenue from sales to the automotive sector, with its chips used in an array of components including lights, sensors, powertrain systems, power-management systems and engine controls.

Semiconductors are “powering the electrification of the auto industry,” the company said in its latest 10-K report, adding that they will become more critical for longer-range vehicles and in faster charging stations.

On Semiconductor declined to comment for this article.

Another chipmaker, Chandler-based Microchip Technology, issued a statement saying its portfolio includes products and solutions used by the automotive industry. "We are monitoring the developments of the United Auto Workers strike and remain hopeful that the parties will find an expeditious resolution," the company said.

The trend in recent years toward increased use of “just in time” inventory management typically would make supply shortages show up more quickly in the event of a work stoppage, said Rogers, who grew up in Michigan and briefly worked for GM.

However, this UAW strike has been widely anticipated, allowing automakers and suppliers to prepare, he added.

GM, Ford and Stellantis all had increased their inventories ahead of the strike, according to industry reports.

The UAW presence in Arizona isn't especially large. The union didn't respond to a request for information. Its website claims 100,000 members in Arizona and eight other Western states including California, which has had and continues to have a larger car and truck manufacturing presence than Arizona.

The union tally includes retired UAW members.



