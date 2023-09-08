Companies Like Energy Resources of Australia (ASX:ERA) Could Be Quite Risky

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Energy Resources of Australia (ASX:ERA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Energy Resources of Australia Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2023, Energy Resources of Australia had AU$327m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$226m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 17 months from June 2023. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Energy Resources of Australia Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that Energy Resources of Australia increased its cash burn by 282% in the last twelve months. If that's not bad enough, it actually saw operating revenue decrease by a whopping 89% over the last year, suggesting the company is going through some sort of dangerous transition. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Energy Resources of Australia is building its business over time.

Can Energy Resources of Australia Raise More Cash Easily?

Since Energy Resources of Australia can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$864m, Energy Resources of Australia's AU$226m in cash burn equates to about 26% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is Energy Resources of Australia's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Energy Resources of Australia's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 4 warning signs for Energy Resources of Australia that you should be aware of before investing.

