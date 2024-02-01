What companies experienced massive layoffs in 2024? Who's making cuts so far
Already in 2024, companies across the nation have experienced massive layoffs — some hitting close to home in Louisville.
Companies like UPS, Microsoft, American Airlines, Business Insider and Sports Illustrated are all experiencing employment losses, with some significantly more than others.
Here's a breakdown of what companies have experienced layoffs in January 2024:
Humana to have 'limited' layoffs
Louisville-based healthcare insurance company, Humana, announced it will have "limited" layoffs on Jan. 16, The Courier Journal reported.
"The impacted positions represented a small percentage of our total workforce and were geographically dispersed across multiple locations," Humana spokesperson Mark Taylor said.
UPS cuts 12,000 jobs worldwide
UPS, with its largest sorting and logistics facility based in Louisville, announced it plans to reduce its worldwide workforce by 12,000 positions this year, The Courier Journal reported.
"2023 was a unique and quite candidly, a difficult and disappointing year. We experienced declines in volume, revenue and operating profits in all three of our business segments," UPS CEO Carol Tomé said. "Some of this performance was due to the macro environment and some of it was due to the disruption associated with our labor contract negotiations, as well as higher costs associated with the new contract."
Microsoft to layoff 1,900 workers
Microsoft announced plans to lay off 1,900 employees at Activision Blizzard and Xbox on Jan. 25.
The layoffs represent about an 8% cut of its video gaming staff of 22,000 workers and come months after Microsoft acquired Activision in a blockbuster deal. The $69 billion transaction in October represented one of the largest tech deals in history as Microsoft took over the studios behind bestselling games like Call of Duty, Diablo and Overwatch for its Xbox console.
eBay eliminates about 1,000 jobs
In a memo to employees, eBay's President and CEO Jamie Iannone announced that the company would be laying off workers and eliminating about 1,000 jobs.
In addition to the 1,000 eliminated jobs — or about 9% of full-time employees — eBay is scaling back the number of contracts it has with its alternate workforce over the coming months.
American Airlines to lay off 656 employees
American Airlines announced the layoff of hundreds of employees while the company seeks to reorganize and improve its customer service team, according to the airline.
"Today, we announced updates to our contact center organization that will help us better serve our customers. As part of these updates, we are creating a new Customer Success team that will be dedicated to providing more convenient, elevated support to American Airlines customers with some of their most complex travel needs," the airline said in a statement to USA TODAY.
Wayfair lays off over 1,600 employees
Online home goods retailer Wayfair announced that it is laying off approximately 1,650 employees on Jan. 19.
The cut represents about 13% of its global workforce — in an effort to save more than $280 million annually.
"The changes announced today reflect a return to our core principles on resource allocation, such as getting fit on spans and layers as well as focusing on our highest priorities," Wayfair CEO and co-founder Niraj Shah said in the news release.
Twitch cuts 35% of workforce
Amazon's livestreaming platform, Twitch, announced it would cut 35% of its workforce in a blog post.
"As you all know, we have worked hard over the last year to run our business as sustainably as possible," wrote Twitch CEO Dan Clancy in a blog post. "Unfortunately, we still have work to do to rightsize our company, and I regret having to share that we are taking the painful step of reducing our headcount by just over 500 people across Twitch."
Google eliminates hundreds of jobs
Google is eliminating "a few hundred roles" in its advertising sales team, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.
The company said it is cutting jobs as part of a restructuring effort to better support small and medium businesses. As a result, the company is expanding the number of customer accounts the team supports and expects to increase hiring in 2024.
Business Insider lays off about 8% of employees
Business Insider announced the company plans to lay off around 8% of its staff, on Jan. 25.
In a memo, Business Insider CEO Barbara Peng said changes to the company and efforts toward the future also means the need to "scale back in some areas of our organization."
Sports Illustrated to lay off 'significant number' of employees
Sports Illustrated plans to lay off a "significant number" of staff members after a licensing deal fell through, the magazine's publisher said.
In an email sent to employees, the Arena Group, which operates the Sports Illustrated brand and SI related properties, said that Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has revoked its marketing license.
“As a result of this license revocation, we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand," an email sent to staff said.
Ray Padilla is a digital producer for The Courier-Journal and is a Twitch Affiliate. He can be reached at rapadilla@gannett.com or on X at Ray_Padilla_.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Company layoffs in 2024: What businesses have announced layoffs?