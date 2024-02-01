What companies experienced massive layoffs in 2024? Who's making cuts so far

Already in 2024, companies across the nation have experienced massive layoffs — some hitting close to home in Louisville.

Companies like UPS, Microsoft, American Airlines, Business Insider and Sports Illustrated are all experiencing employment losses, with some significantly more than others.

Here's a breakdown of what companies have experienced layoffs in January 2024:

Humana to have 'limited' layoffs

Louisville-based healthcare insurance company, Humana, announced it will have "limited" layoffs on Jan. 16, The Courier Journal reported.

"The impacted positions represented a small percentage of our total workforce and were geographically dispersed across multiple locations," Humana spokesperson Mark Taylor said.

The Humana Waterside Building in downtown Louisville. March 1, 2017

UPS cuts 12,000 jobs worldwide

UPS, with its largest sorting and logistics facility based in Louisville, announced it plans to reduce its worldwide workforce by 12,000 positions this year, The Courier Journal reported.

"2023 was a unique and quite candidly, a difficult and disappointing year. We experienced declines in volume, revenue and operating profits in all three of our business segments," UPS CEO Carol Tomé said. "Some of this performance was due to the macro environment and some of it was due to the disruption associated with our labor contract negotiations, as well as higher costs associated with the new contract."

Construction continues on a new UPS hangar at UPS Worldport in Louisville. July 11, 2023

Microsoft to layoff 1,900 workers

Microsoft announced plans to lay off 1,900 employees at Activision Blizzard and Xbox on Jan. 25.

The layoffs represent about an 8% cut of its video gaming staff of 22,000 workers and come months after Microsoft acquired Activision in a blockbuster deal. The $69 billion transaction in October represented one of the largest tech deals in history as Microsoft took over the studios behind bestselling games like Call of Duty, Diablo and Overwatch for its Xbox console.

The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are shown in this June 21 photo in New York, June 21, 2023. New broke Thursday that Microsoft will lay off 1,900 Activision Blizzard and Xbox employees months it purchased the video game maker Activision Blizzard in October in a $69 billion deal that was one of the largest tech transactions in history.

eBay eliminates about 1,000 jobs

In a memo to employees, eBay's President and CEO Jamie Iannone announced that the company would be laying off workers and eliminating about 1,000 jobs.

In addition to the 1,000 eliminated jobs — or about 9% of full-time employees — eBay is scaling back the number of contracts it has with its alternate workforce over the coming months.

American Airlines to lay off 656 employees

American Airlines announced the layoff of hundreds of employees while the company seeks to reorganize and improve its customer service team, according to the airline.

"Today, we announced updates to our contact center organization that will help us better serve our customers. As part of these updates, we are creating a new Customer Success team that will be dedicated to providing more convenient, elevated support to American Airlines customers with some of their most complex travel needs," the airline said in a statement to USA TODAY.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 02: American Airline planes are parked at their Miami International Airport terminal gates on May 02, 2023 in Miami, Florida. American Airlines pilots voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if the union’s negotiations with American Airlines’ management, which are currently ongoing, are unable to come to a satisfactory outcome. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775973340 ORIG FILE ID: 1487118147

Wayfair lays off over 1,600 employees

Online home goods retailer Wayfair announced that it is laying off approximately 1,650 employees on Jan. 19.

The cut represents about 13% of its global workforce — in an effort to save more than $280 million annually.

"The changes announced today reflect a return to our core principles on resource allocation, such as getting fit on spans and layers as well as focusing on our highest priorities," Wayfair CEO and co-founder Niraj Shah said in the news release.

This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer in New York.

Twitch cuts 35% of workforce

Amazon's livestreaming platform, Twitch, announced it would cut 35% of its workforce in a blog post.

"As you all know, we have worked hard over the last year to run our business as sustainably as possible," wrote Twitch CEO Dan Clancy in a blog post. "Unfortunately, we still have work to do to rightsize our company, and I regret having to share that we are taking the painful step of reducing our headcount by just over 500 people across Twitch."

A picture taken at the Tokyo Game Show on September 21, 2018, shows the logo of the VOD and streaming video games company Twitch.

Google eliminates hundreds of jobs

Google is eliminating "a few hundred roles" in its advertising sales team, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.

The company said it is cutting jobs as part of a restructuring effort to better support small and medium businesses. As a result, the company is expanding the number of customer accounts the team supports and expects to increase hiring in 2024.

In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo is signage outside Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. In just the past month of Jan. 2023, there have been nearly 50,000 job cuts across the technology sector. Large and small tech companies went on a hiring spree in over the past several years due to a demand for their products, software and services surged with millions of people working remotely. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ505

Business Insider lays off about 8% of employees

Business Insider announced the company plans to lay off around 8% of its staff, on Jan. 25.

In a memo, Business Insider CEO Barbara Peng said changes to the company and efforts toward the future also means the need to "scale back in some areas of our organization."

Sports Illustrated to lay off 'significant number' of employees

Sports Illustrated plans to lay off a "significant number" of staff members after a licensing deal fell through, the magazine's publisher said.

In an email sent to employees, the Arena Group, which operates the Sports Illustrated brand and SI related properties, said that Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has revoked its marketing license.

“As a result of this license revocation, we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand," an email sent to staff said.

