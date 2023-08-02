Companies face pressure to disclose net zero credentials in greenwashing crackdown

City of London Net Zero

Companies will be pressured to disclose their net zero credentials as ministers crackdown on greenwashing.

The Business and Trade Department announced on Wednesday that the Government will adopt internationally approved climate reporting standards in an effort to maintain London’s attractiveness as a global financial centre.

It said the UK’s disclosure standards will be based on those published last month by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), a group established at the Cop27 climate summit to set global rules on environmental reporting.

Under the new rules, companies will face more pressure to publicly disclose their impact on the climate, including on their so-called “scope three” emissions, which are created by suppliers providing goods and services.

The City watchdog will oversee disclosures from UK-listed companies while the Government will oversee them for UK registered companies and limited liability partnerships.

It comes as ESG investing increasingly comes under fire with critics arguing that some companies and investors are using the catch-all term to “greenwash” – giving false information to promote an environmentally responsible image.

In recent months, net zero has increasingly become a divisive issue for the Government, with Rishi Sunak under mounting pressure to delay the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.

The Department for Business and Trade said the aim of the new reporting rules is to make information that companies disclose “globally comparable and decision-useful for investors”.

It added: “The disclosures required by these standards will help investors to compare information between companies, thereby aiding decision-making; supporting the efficient allocation of capital, and smooth running of the UK’s capital markets.”

The Government said that Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, will consider endorsing the international standards to create the UK sustainability disclosure standards by July 2024.

It added that Britain’s standards will only divert from the global baseline “if absolutely necessary for UK-specific matters”.

The Business Department said that any decisions to make the international disclosure standards mandatory for companies would be taken separately by the Government and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The UK is among several countries, including Canada, Japan, Singapore, Nigeria, Chile, Malaysia, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa, to consider endorsing the global standards, according to the ISSB.

Earlier this year, the FCA ordered companies in the City of London and publicly listed businesses to push ahead with drawing up net-zero plans before formal rules are finalised.

