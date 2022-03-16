U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,251.25
    -10.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,466.00
    -66.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,433.25
    -18.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.30
    -4.40 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.14
    +0.70 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.90
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0966
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3039
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3040
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,235.68
    +226.73 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.77
    +15.50 (+1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,670.14
    +323.66 (+1.28%)
     

Companies fined for marketing calls targeting elderly

·3 min read
stock image of an older person on the phone
stock image of an older person on the phone

Five companies who made thousands of unwanted marketing calls to "older, vulnerable people" must pay fines totalling £405,000.

Some of those targeted suffered from dementia, the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) said.

One of those who complained to the watchdog described the cold-call as "threatening and coercive".

The ICO says it is continuing to investigate a number of other companies.

The calls involved the sale of insurance products or services for white goods and other large household appliances, such as televisions, washing machines and fridges.

"It has made me really ill, they keep calling and have taken money from me. I am an elderly woman", one of those targeted wrote in a complaint.

Another person wrote that their mother-in-law had received a cold call designed "to persuade an elderly vulnerable person with old age memory loss to take out unneeded insurance on equipment".

The mother-in-law "is unable to arrange her own affairs" the complainant reported.

The data privacy watchdog said companies were deliberately targeting older people when buying marketing data lists from third parties.

The companies were specifically asking for personal information about people who are aged 60 and over, homeowners and with landline numbers, the ICO said.

Same lists

The evidence gathered by the ICO led it to believe the companies were either working together or using the same marketing list to target people.

As a result some lost thousands of pounds on white goods insurance and servicing which the companies often knew they did not need, it said.

John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner, wrote in a statement: "These are unlawful predatory marketing calls that were targeted at some of the most vulnerable members of our society and driven purely by financial gain".

Mr Edwards warned companies employing these tactics to expect a strong response and encouraged anyone pestered by such calls to report their concerns to the ICO.

The consumer organisation Which? welcomed the fines saying over the years it had reported over 100 firms that were cold-calling people about insurance for white goods or other household appliances to the ICO and Trading Standards.

Jenny Ross, Which? Money Editor, said: "It is unacceptable that unscrupulous firms are targeting older, vulnerable people and pressuring them into buying rip-off appliance cover that they don't need - so it is positive that the ICO is taking action on this issue".

Firms fined

Many people register with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) which is designed to protect people from unwanted marketing calls.

Unless they have told the caller that they wish to receive them, live marketing calls should not be made to anyone who has registered with the service the ICO said.

According to the ICO the companies fined were:

  • Domestic Support Ltd (DSL), based in Littlehampton, West Sussex, which made 69,133 unwanted marketing calls to people registered with the TPS between January 2020 and July 2020 and was fined £80,000.

  • Home Sure Solutions Ltd (HSSL), based in Hove, East Sussex, which made 229,483 unwanted marketing calls to people registered with the TPS between March 2020 and September 2020 and was fined £100,000.

  • Seaview Brokers Ltd, based in Chichester, West Sussex, which made 4,737 unwanted marketing calls to people registered with the TPS in June 2020 and was fined £15,000.

  • UK Appliance Cover Ltd, based in London, which made 39,167 unwanted marketing calls to people registered with the TPS between June 2020 and December 2020 and was fined £100,000.

  • UK Platinum Home Care Services Ltd, based in London, which made 412,556 unwanted marketing calls to people registered with the TPS between March 2020 and October 2020 and was fined £110,000

The ICO also issued the companies with enforcement notices that require them to immediately stop making such calls.

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Rivian Makes a Major Bet - Will It Pay Off?

    The young electric vehicle maker struggles to bounce back as questions mount over its ability to increase production rates.

  • Boeing execs still take home big pay after company’s $4.3 billion loss

    The Boeing Co. had a dreadful 2021, losing $4.3 billion in a year when the company was hit by production issues and the lingering impact on the industry of the pandemic. It was less in direct compensation than previous years, as Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) year was so bad that targets for performance-based bonuses were not reached. The highest amount, according to the company’s proxy statement, was the $21.09 million in total compensation for CEO David Calhoun.

  • Wheat Jumps as Putin Says Kyiv Isn’t ‘Serious’ About Cease-Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat extended gains after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Ukraine wasn’t “serious” about finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After L

  • Oil suffers ‘spectacular’ collapse, enters bear market just 5 days after settling at nearly 14-year highs

    U.S. and global benchmark crude oil entered a bear market on Tuesday, just five trading days after they settled at their highest prices since 2008.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Warren Buffett Runs Berkshire Hathaway Like It’s the 1960s. That’s Not a Bad Thing.

    Berkshire Hathaway compensation levels for CEO Warren Buffett and board members remain at levels of decades past. Top executives are paid entirely in cash. There is no stock-based compensation.

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • Oil prices: The 'good, bad & ugly' scenarios, according to a BofA strategist

    The next move for oil and gas prices could fall under a 'good', 'bad', or 'ugly' scenario, according to BofA Research strategists.

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.75 million barrels for the week ended March 11, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory decline of 3.8 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles edged up by 888,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub were up by 2.3 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesda