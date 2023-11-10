Companies Like Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Honest Company Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at September 2023, Honest Company had cash of US$23m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$18m. That means it had a cash runway of around 15 months as of September 2023. Importantly, analysts think that Honest Company will reach cashflow breakeven in around 16 months. That means it doesn't have a great deal of breathing room, but it shouldn't really need more cash, considering that cash burn should be continually reducing. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Honest Company Growing?

Happily, Honest Company is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 67% over the last year. And while hardly exciting, it was still good to see revenue growth of 7.6% during that time. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Honest Company Raise Cash?

While Honest Company seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Honest Company has a market capitalisation of US$114m and burnt through US$18m last year, which is 16% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Honest Company's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Honest Company is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its weak point is its cash runway, but even that wasn't too bad! It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Honest Company that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

