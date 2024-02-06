Companies are issuing tons of debt to pay their private equity owners and their investors

PE firms are loading portfolio companies up with debt to take advantage of lower borrowing costs and pay their investors. Getty Imaes

Private equity-owned companies are issuing a lot of debt to take advantage of low borrowing costs.

Private equity companies are using proceeds to pay themselves and their investors, the FT reported.

Companies sold $8.1 billion of junk loans last month, six times December's issuance volume.

Private equity companies, faced with a weak market for initial public offerings and lower borrowing costs, are loading their portfolio companies with more debt to pay themselves and their investors.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that private equity firms are tapping the debt market at a blistering pace in order to fund dividend payments so far this year. Citing data from PitchBook, the report says that companies issued $8.1 billion of high-yield loans to fund payments to investors last month, six times the amount sold in December. Most of that amount was sold by companies that are owned by private equity.

The moves are powered by a drop in borrowing costs in recent months, pushing PE firms to hit the debt market to satisfy the demands of their investors and return some cash to shareholders.

The strong pace of so-called dividend recapitalizations has occurred amid sluggish demand for new IPOs, which are often used as a strategy for PE firms to exit their investments and pay back investors.

The FT cited debt deals from companies owned by firms including Blackstone, KKR, and Warburg Pincus that were used to fund dividend payments to the PE companies and refinance higher-cost debt.

Previously, a challenging economic outlook and high interest rates made such moves difficult. Now, with more favorable borrowing costs as debt markets begin to price in rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and as investors see the economy on solid footing, more companies are tapping the debt market to issue loans and bonds.

Total high-yield loan issuance was $65 billion in January, the highest amount since September. Meanwhile, investment grade bond issuance hit $180 billion last month, a record total for January, the FT said.

Read the original article on Business Insider