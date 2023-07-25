Companies Like LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does LanzaTech Global Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In March 2023, LanzaTech Global had US$194m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$111m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 21 months from March 2023. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is LanzaTech Global Growing?

LanzaTech Global actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 73% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. While that isa little concerning at a glance, the company has a track record of recent growth, evidenced by the impressive 54% growth in revenue, over the very same year. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For LanzaTech Global To Raise More Cash For Growth?

LanzaTech Global seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.3b, LanzaTech Global's US$111m in cash burn equates to about 8.6% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is LanzaTech Global's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought LanzaTech Global's revenue growth was relatively promising. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for LanzaTech Global you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

