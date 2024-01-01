Companies Like LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might LanzaTech Global Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When LanzaTech Global last reported its balance sheet in September 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$126m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$106m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 14 months from September 2023. Notably, analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 2 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is LanzaTech Global Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that LanzaTech Global actually boosted its cash burn by 12%, year on year. Having said that, it's revenue is up a very solid 63% in the last year, so there's plenty of reason to believe in the growth story. Of course, with spend going up shareholders will want to see fast growth continue. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can LanzaTech Global Raise Cash?

While LanzaTech Global seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

LanzaTech Global's cash burn of US$106m is about 11% of its US$986m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About LanzaTech Global's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way LanzaTech Global is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. On another note, LanzaTech Global has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

