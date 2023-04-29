Companies Like Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Lara Exploration Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2022, Lara Exploration had CA$3.3m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$2.7m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 14 months from December 2022. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Easily Can Lara Exploration Raise Cash?

Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Lara Exploration's cash burn of CA$2.7m is about 7.3% of its CA$37m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Lara Exploration's Cash Burn?

Because Lara Exploration is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. We would undoubtedly be more comfortable if it had reported some operating revenue. However, it is fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap gave us comfort. While cash burning companies are always comparatively risky, we think its cash burn situation seems ok, on balance. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Lara Exploration (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

