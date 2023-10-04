Companies Like Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Lightspeed Commerce's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2023, Lightspeed Commerce had US$780m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$131m. So it had a cash runway of about 6.0 years from June 2023. Importantly, though, analysts think that Lightspeed Commerce will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Lightspeed Commerce Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Lightspeed Commerce is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 9.8% in the last year. The silver lining is that revenue was up 26%, showing the business is growing at the top line. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Lightspeed Commerce To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Lightspeed Commerce seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Lightspeed Commerce has a market capitalisation of US$2.1b and burnt through US$131m last year, which is 6.2% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Lightspeed Commerce's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Lightspeed Commerce is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for Lightspeed Commerce that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

